No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies Hand No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes First Loss of 2024
Head coach Buzz Williams and No. 23 Texas A&M continued their winning ways on the hardwood Friday night with a 78-64 win over the No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes, handing them their first loss of the season.
Star point guard Wade Taylor IV and forward Manny Obaseki each contributed 15 points, leading the team. Zhuric Phelps added 14, and Henry Coleman III had 12 of his own.
Ohio State struck first with a three-pointer before Andersson Garcia answered back with one of his own. Obaseki was later fouled and sunk a pair of free throws to extend the lead to 5-3.
The Aggies never trailed for the remainder of the game.
A&M jumped out to a 31-22 lead at halftime in the slow first half. Back-to-back three-pointers from Phelps and Taylor to start the second half quickly extended that lead to 15, and the Aggies again outscored the Buckeyes in the second half, 47-42.
The scheduling of non-conference teams had seen to come back to bite the Aggies when it came to March Madness, but maybe that won't be a problem for Buzz Williams' squad this time around. This was a statement for the team, and for it to come this early in the season should put the rest of the SEC, and maybe the NCAA on high alert.
The next game for the Aggies will be at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, back at Reed Arena against the Southern Jaguars, who are searching for their first win of the 2024 season.
