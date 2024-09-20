No. 25 Texas A&M Releases Uniforms For Bowling Green Game
The No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies return to Kyle Field with more confidence than ever after besting the Florida Gators in the first SEC matchup of the year in Gainsville last Saturday.
Last week, the Aggies strutted onto the Florida field in some beautiful icy white uniforms from head to toe. It's no wonder they dominated Florida in the way that they did.
This week, though, is back to normal for Mike Elko and the Maroon and White.
The boys will be back in the traditional home maroon uniforms, their heads donned with maroon helmets, white pants, and some maroon Adidas cleats.
Before their bye week last week, the Bowling Green Falcons almost pulled an insane upset against the then-No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Their effort would eventually fall short, though, as Penn State won 34-27.
Texas A&M is coming off of a pair of big wins, the one against Florida last week and a huge 52-10 victory against McNeese State the last time they played at their home stadium.
The Florida game saw a resurgence of the Aggie run defense, one that was the best in the SEC last year in terms of rushing yards allowed per game. After allowing 198 rushing yards to Notre Dame in the season opener and 166 against McNeese even in that dominant win, the Wrecking Crew defense finally got back to their old ways, holding the Gators to just 52 yards on the ground, with the biggest gain being only 14 yards.
The Aggies will look to build on their impressive performance from "The Swamp" as they welcome a laxer Bowling Green team tomorrow night in primetime at Kyle Field.