Notre Dame Releases Depth Chart for Season Opener vs. Texas A&M
The college football season is finally upon us.
What better way to start the season with two elite defensive squads doing battle with CFP implications on the line with the nation's eyes all on Kyle Field?
The appearance of ESPN's College Gameday in College Station further goes to show how big this game really is both to the Aggies and Fighting Irish, as well as the rest of the college football world.
Texas A&M's fans might be wondering what or who is making Notre Dame the top 10 ranked team.
Luckily for the 12th Man, Notre Dame's depth chart was revealed Monday afternoon, courtesy of our friends at Notre Dame Fighting Irish On SI. Here is who the Aggies will be up against Saturday night:
Quarterback
Quarterback 1 - 13, Riley Leonard, Sr.
Quarterback 2 - 18, Steve Angeli, Jr.
Running Back
Running Back 1 - 4, Jeremiyah Love, So.
or - 24, JaDarian Price, Jr.
or - 20, Aneyas Williams, Fr.
or - 22, Devyn Ford, Sr.
Wide Receiver
Wide Receiver X - 5, Beaux Collins, Sr.
or - 83, Jayden Thomas, Sr.
Wide Receiver F 1 - 1, Jaden Greathouse, So.
Wide Receiver F 2 - 2, Jayden Harrison, Sr.
Wide Receiver Z 1 - 6, Jordan Faison, So.
or - 10, Kris Mitchell, Sr.
Tight End
Tight End 1 - 88, Mitchell Evans, Sr.
Tight End 2 - 87, Cooper Flanagan, So.
or - 9, Eli Raridon, Jr.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle 1 - 54, Anthonie Knapp, Fr.
Left Tackle 2 - 79, Tosh Baker, Sr.
Left Guard 1 - 72, Sam Pendleton, So.
Left Guard 2 - 50, Rocco Spindler, Jr.
Center 1 - 70, Ashton Craig, Jr.
Center 2 - 78, Pat Coogan, Sr.
Right Guard 1 - 74, Billy Schrauth, Jr.
Right Guard 2 - 75, Sullivan Absher, So.
Right Tackle 1 - 59, Aamil Wagner, Jr.
Right Tackle 2 - 76 Guerby Lambert, Fr.
Defensive Line
VYPER 1 - 12, Jordan Botelho, Sr.
VYPER 2 - 5, Boubacar Traore, So.
or - 44, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jr.
Defensive Tackle 1 - 99, Rylie Mills, Sr.
Defensive Tackle 2 - 47, Jason Onye, Sr.
Nose Tackle 1 - 56, Howard Cross III, Sr.
Nose Tackle 2 - 41, Donovan Hinish, Jr.
Defensive End 1 - 9, RJ Oben, Sr.
Defensive End 2 - 40 Joshua Burnham, Jr.
or - 30, Bryce Young, Fr.
Linebackers
Will Linebacker 1 - 24, Jack Kiser, Sr.
Will Linebacker 2 - 4, Jaiden Ausberry, So.
or - 27, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Fr.
Mike Linebacker 1 - 34, Drayk Bowen, So.
Mike Linebacker 2 - 27, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Fr.
Rover 1 - 3, Jaylen Sneed, Jr.
Rover 2 - 4, Jaiden Ausberry, So.
Cornerbacks
Nickel Cornerback 1 - 10, Jordan Clark, Sr.
Nickel Cornerback 2 - 21 Karson Hobbs, Fr.
Boundary Cornerback 1 - 20, Benjamin Morrison, Jr.
Boundary Cornerback 2 - 15, Leonard Moore, Fr.
Field Cornerback 1 - 29, Christian Gray, So.
Field Cornerback 2 - 7, Jaden Mickey, Jr.
Safeties
Boundary 1 - 8, Adon Shuler, So.
Boundary 2 - 28, Luke Talich, So.
or - 23, Kennedy Urlacher, Fr.
Field 1 - 0, Xavier Watts, Sr.
Field 2 - Rod Heard II, Sr.
Special Teams
Kickoffs - 98, Mitch Jeter, Sr.
Place Kicker - 98, Mitch Jeter, Sr.
Punter 1 - 16, James Rendell, Sr.
Punter 2 - 90, Eric Goins, Sr.
Long Snapper 1 - 49, Andrew Kros, So.
Long Snapper 2 - 39, Rino Monteforte, Jr.
Punt Return - 6, Jordan Faison, So.
or - 1, Jaden Greathouse, So.
Kick Return - 2, Jayden Harrison, Sr.
or - 4, Jeremiyah Love, So.
or - 24, Jadarian Price, Jr.
The Aggies and the Fighting Irish kick off at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, August 31. Here is more information about how to watch the game.