Notre Dame Releases Depth Chart for Season Opener vs. Texas A&M

The Fighting Irish open the season ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll, and head to College Station to take on the No. 20 Aggies in an intense showdown to begin the season.

Notre Dame corner back Karson Hobbs participates in a drill during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in South Bend.
The college football season is finally upon us.

What better way to start the season with two elite defensive squads doing battle with CFP implications on the line with the nation's eyes all on Kyle Field?

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (13) who is hurt, dresses and throws some pre-game passes with fellow quarterbacks Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the annual Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. / MANDATORY CREDIT GREG SWIERCZ / USA TODAY NETWORK

The appearance of ESPN's College Gameday in College Station further goes to show how big this game really is both to the Aggies and Fighting Irish, as well as the rest of the college football world.

Texas A&M's fans might be wondering what or who is making Notre Dame the top 10 ranked team.

Luckily for the 12th Man, Notre Dame's depth chart was revealed Monday afternoon, courtesy of our friends at Notre Dame Fighting Irish On SI. Here is who the Aggies will be up against Saturday night:

Quarterback

Quarterback 1 - 13, Riley Leonard, Sr.
Quarterback 2 - 18, Steve Angeli, Jr.

Running Back

Running Back 1 - 4, Jeremiyah Love, So.
or - 24, JaDarian Price, Jr.
or - 20, Aneyas Williams, Fr.
or - 22, Devyn Ford, Sr.

Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver X - 5, Beaux Collins, Sr.
or - 83, Jayden Thomas, Sr.

Wide Receiver F 1 - 1, Jaden Greathouse, So.
Wide Receiver F 2 - 2, Jayden Harrison, Sr.

Wide Receiver Z 1 - 6, Jordan Faison, So.
or - 10, Kris Mitchell, Sr.

Tight End

Tight End 1 - 88, Mitchell Evans, Sr.
Tight End 2 - 87, Cooper Flanagan, So.
or - 9, Eli Raridon, Jr.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle 1 - 54, Anthonie Knapp, Fr.
Left Tackle 2 - 79, Tosh Baker, Sr.

Left Guard 1 - 72, Sam Pendleton, So.
Left Guard 2 - 50, Rocco Spindler, Jr.

Center 1 - 70, Ashton Craig, Jr.
Center 2 - 78, Pat Coogan, Sr.

Right Guard 1 - 74, Billy Schrauth, Jr.
Right Guard 2 - 75, Sullivan Absher, So.

Right Tackle 1 - 59, Aamil Wagner, Jr.
Right Tackle 2 - 76 Guerby Lambert, Fr.

Defensive Line

VYPER 1 - 12, Jordan Botelho, Sr.
VYPER 2 - 5, Boubacar Traore, So.
or - 44, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jr.

Defensive Tackle 1 - 99, Rylie Mills, Sr.
Defensive Tackle 2 - 47, Jason Onye, Sr.
or - 47, Jason Onye, Sr.

Nose Tackle 1 - 56, Howard Cross III, Sr.
Nose Tackle 2 - 41, Donovan Hinish, Jr.

Defensive End 1 - 9, RJ Oben, Sr.
Defensive End 2 - 40 Joshua Burnham, Jr.
or - 30, Bryce Young, Fr.

Linebackers

Will Linebacker 1 - 24, Jack Kiser, Sr.
Will Linebacker 2 - 4, Jaiden Ausberry, So.
or - 27, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Fr.

Mike Linebacker 1 - 34, Drayk Bowen, So.
Mike Linebacker 2 - 27, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Fr.

Rover 1 - 3, Jaylen Sneed, Jr.
Rover 2 - 4, Jaiden Ausberry, So.

Cornerbacks

Nickel Cornerback 1 - 10, Jordan Clark, Sr.
Nickel Cornerback 2 - 21 Karson Hobbs, Fr.

Boundary Cornerback 1 - 20, Benjamin Morrison, Jr.
Boundary Cornerback 2 - 15, Leonard Moore, Fr.

Field Cornerback 1 - 29, Christian Gray, So.
Field Cornerback 2 - 7, Jaden Mickey, Jr.

 Safeties

Boundary 1 - 8, Adon Shuler, So.
Boundary 2 - 28, Luke Talich, So.
or - 23, Kennedy Urlacher, Fr.

Field 1 - 0, Xavier Watts, Sr.
Field 2 - Rod Heard II, Sr.

Special Teams

Kickoffs - 98, Mitch Jeter, Sr.
Place Kicker - 98, Mitch Jeter, Sr.

Punter 1 - 16, James Rendell, Sr.
Punter 2 - 90, Eric Goins, Sr.

Long Snapper 1 - 49, Andrew Kros, So.
Long Snapper 2 - 39, Rino Monteforte, Jr.

Punt Return - 6, Jordan Faison, So.
or - 1, Jaden Greathouse, So.

Kick Return - 2, Jayden Harrison, Sr.
or - 4, Jeremiyah Love, So.
or - 24, Jadarian Price, Jr.

The Aggies and the Fighting Irish kick off at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, August 31. Here is more information about how to watch the game.

