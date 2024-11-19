Texas A&M Aggies' Randy Bond Named Lou Groza Award Semifinalist
The Texas A&M Aggies are lucky to have one of the most-reliable kickers in the country in Randy Bond, and he's getting the national recognition he deserves.
On Tuesday, Bond was named as one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award, annually given to the best kicker in college football. The finalists will be announced on Nov. 26 and honored at a banquet in Palm Beach County, Florida on Dec. 9. The winner will be revealed at ESPN's College Football Awards on Dec. 12.
Bond, a graduate student from Plano, Texas, has been nothing short of great this season. He's made 17 of 19 field goals (both misses coming against Florida on Sept. 14) and made all 36 of his extra point attempts. He's also the only kicker in the SEC to make two field goals of 50+ yards in the same game, hitting from 52 and 55 (a career-long) yards out against South Carolina on Nov. 2.
The growth Bond has shown this season is incredibly impressive. He made just 26 of 35 field goals in 2023 and 13 of 17 in 2022, so seeing him now become one of the most-accurate kickers in the country is remarkable.
Only one Aggie has won the Lou Groza award previously, that being Randy Bullock in 2011. That season, Bullock made 29 of 33 field goals and 55 of 57 extra points to earn a consensus All-American selection. Bullock went on to play 11 NFL seasons with six different teams, most notably playing six games for the New York Giants in 2023.
If Bond can continue to make his kicks, and help the Aggies in their College Football Playoff push, then he would only strengthen his case for the award.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Five-Star OT Michael Fasusi Sets Texas A&M Aggies Visit
Could Conner Weigman's Texas A&M Aggies Career Be Coming To An End?
'Football Ain't Easy!' Texas A&M DL Albert Regis Previews Aggies Final Two Games
Marcel Reed, Texas A&M Aggies 'Not Concerned' After Win over New Mexico State