Five-Star OT Michael Fasusi Sets Texas A&M Aggies Visit

The Texas A&M Aggies are set to host one of the top offensive tackles in the 2025 class when they take on the Texas Longhorns.

Matt Galatzan

Michael Fasusi
Michael Fasusi / @Michael_fasusi7 on X
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies lost the battle for five-star Lewisville, TX offensive tackle Michael Fasusi earlier this season, with the stud pass blocker committing to the Oklahoma Sooners.

However, it appears they are now right back in the thick of things.

According to Justin Wells of Inside Texas, Fasusi is set to make a visit to College Station for next weekend's matchup vs. the Texas Longhorns - his first visit back to Aggieland since his commitment to the Sooners.

“The race is tight right now. Going through the process, I could pick different schools at different times. There is so much to think about, so it is hard," Fasusi told On3. "Things are so close right now, to pick one school would be very difficult, but that is what I am going to work on the next month or so. I will continue to talk things over with my family, pray about it a lot, and work to make my decision next month.”

Fasusi also told Simmons what about the Aggies still has him interested.

“It starts with the community at Texas A&M," Fasusi said. "I like Coach Elko and Coach Adam Cushing a lot. Coach Elko did a great job at Duke and I know he is going to do big things at Texas A&M.”

Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 310 pounds, Fasusi ranks as the No. 13 player in the nation, No. 2 offensive tackle, and No. 5 player in the state of Texas, per the On3 Industry Ranking.

His highest marks come from ESPN and Rivals.com, which has him ranked as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation, and the No. 9 overall player.

Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer's Association of America.

