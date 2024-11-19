Five-Star OT Michael Fasusi Sets Texas A&M Aggies Visit
The Texas A&M Aggies lost the battle for five-star Lewisville, TX offensive tackle Michael Fasusi earlier this season, with the stud pass blocker committing to the Oklahoma Sooners.
However, it appears they are now right back in the thick of things.
According to Justin Wells of Inside Texas, Fasusi is set to make a visit to College Station for next weekend's matchup vs. the Texas Longhorns - his first visit back to Aggieland since his commitment to the Sooners.
“The race is tight right now. Going through the process, I could pick different schools at different times. There is so much to think about, so it is hard," Fasusi told On3. "Things are so close right now, to pick one school would be very difficult, but that is what I am going to work on the next month or so. I will continue to talk things over with my family, pray about it a lot, and work to make my decision next month.”
Fasusi also told Simmons what about the Aggies still has him interested.
“It starts with the community at Texas A&M," Fasusi said. "I like Coach Elko and Coach Adam Cushing a lot. Coach Elko did a great job at Duke and I know he is going to do big things at Texas A&M.”
Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 310 pounds, Fasusi ranks as the No. 13 player in the nation, No. 2 offensive tackle, and No. 5 player in the state of Texas, per the On3 Industry Ranking.
His highest marks come from ESPN and Rivals.com, which has him ranked as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation, and the No. 9 overall player.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Could Conner Weigman's Texas A&M Aggies Career Be Coming To An End?
'Football Ain't Easy!' Texas A&M DL Albert Regis Previews Aggies Final Two Games
Marcel Reed, Texas A&M Aggies 'Not Concerned' After Win over New Mexico State
Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Kickoff Time Announced