Texas A&M OL Luke Joeckel Named To 2024 SEC Legends Class
In addition to the honors that Aggies currently on the team as well as Aggies in the NFL are receiving weekly, another big honor was given to a Texas A&M alum who was crucial in Johnny Manziel's 2012 Heisman Trophy-winning season.
Luke Joeckel, a left tackle for the Aggies from 2010 to 2012, was recently named to the 2024 SEC Legends Class.
The SEC Legends Class is a group of standout football players from each Southeastern Conference school that will be honored throughout many events at the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, Georgia.
Joeckel is one of 16 inductees into this year's class, which also includes former Texas quarterback Vince Young, Mississippi State defensive lineman Fletcher Cox, and legendary Oklahoma Sooners head coach Barry Switzer.
Born in Arlington, TX, Joeckel immediately made his presence felt in Aggieland, starting all 13 games as a true freshman at left tackle protecting Ryan Tannehill. Thanks to Joeckel's protection, the Aggies boasted a 100-yard rusher in nine games and averaged 165.8 rushing yards per game in 2010.
His sophomore year in 2011 saw him pick up where he left off, starting all 13 games on his way to a second-team All-Big 12 selection. Tannehill was again well protected, as the Aggie line only allowed nine sacks the entire season.
His junior year in 2012 saw him block Johnny Manziel's blind side, and Joeckel again did not disappoint. Starting all 13 games yet again, Joeckel took home first-team All-SEC honors, as well as his first Outland Award, given to the top college football interior lineman in the nation. And of course, as we all know, Joeckel's protection allowed Manziel to drop jaws on the field on his way to winning the Heisman, Manning, and O'Brien Awards.
Joeckel then declared for the NFL Draft, where he was taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the second overall pick behind another offensive tackle, Eric Fisher. Joeckel would go on to play four years in Jacksonville and then spent a season in Seattle protecting Russell Wilson before calling it a career after the 2017 season.
