Johnny Manziel Weighs in on Texas A&M Aggies' QB Debate
Despite being 7-1 and sitting atop the SEC standings, the Texas A&M Aggies now have some serious questions under center.
Since his return from injury, Conner Weigman hasn't quite looked like himself and completed just six of 18 passes for 64 yards in a half and change against LSU on Saturday night. Freshman Marcel Reed, Weigman's replacement, completed both passes for 70 yards in relief but was especially electric on the ground with 62 yards and three touchdowns in the comeback win.
Suddenly, the Aggies now have a tough quarterback decision to make. So, who better to weigh in than arguably the best quarterback in program history, Johnny Manziel? In an interview with Action Network, Manziel revealed who he'd start if it was his decision to make.
“I think it would be really hard right now to go away from Marcel Reed and the energy and vibe that he brought to that team on Saturday,” Manziel said. “Right now, I would anticipate on Saturday Marcel Reed being the guy. But it definitely is nice having the option to be able to go back and forth.
“You obviously have a very capable guy in Conner Weigman as well, and you don’t want to get to the point where Texas A&M is too one-dimensional and having to rely on running the football too much.”
Reid, despite being a freshman, does have some good starting experience under his belt. He started three games in Weigman's absence earlier in the year, and on the season, he's completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 655 yards and six touchdowns while also rushing for 288 yards and five scores. That dual-threat ability is very valuable, especially for a ground-and-pound team like A&M.
Weigman, meanwhile, has completed 56.9 percent of his passes this season for 782 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. He's also added 98 yards on 29 carries.
No matter who Mike Elko and co. go with, there's a ton of pressure to get the decision right. The Aggies, who moved up to No. 10 in the country following their win on Saturday, have clear College Football Playoff aspirations, and the right quarterback could be the difference between making the dance and missing it.
