Texas A&M Aggies RB Le'Veon Moss Out for Rest of Season
The Texas A&M Aggies were dealt a brutal blow in Saturday's 44-20 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said Monday that standout running back Le'Veon Moss will miss the rest of the 2024 campaign after suffering a season-ending lower-leg injury.
"Le'Veon will be out for the year, so that will be something we'll deal with," Elko said.
Moss got hit low during the first quarter and had to be tended to in the medical tent on the sidelines. He was then carted back to the locker room and miss the rest of the game.
The Aggies are already missing Rueben Owens, who suffered a major injury during training camp. Elko said before the season began that there's an "outside chance" that Owens could return if Texas A&M is able to advance deep into the postseason.
With Moss now out, the Aggies will lean on Amari Daniels, who's been impressive in the backup role. This season, he's tallied 94 carries for 466 yards and six touchdowns along with five catches for 59 yards.
Elko said EJ Smith will be the new backup.
"I think we will try to look at everything on the table," Elko said. "We are confident in Amari. EJ will be the primary backup. At this point, everything is on the table."
Moss finished the 2024 season with 121 carries for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also added 10 grabs for 141 yards.
Texas A&M will rest up over the bye week before hosting the New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday, Nov. 16.
