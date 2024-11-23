Texas A&M Releases Official Injury Report Ahead of Auburn Game
The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies look to keep their playoff hopes alive as they travel to Auburn to take on the Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium, just one week before the renewal of their storied rivalry against the Texas Longhorns.
The Aggies currently sit at 15th on both the AP Top 25 rankings and the most recent College Football Playoff rankings.
However, as is the case with most college football teams around this time in the season, the Aggies have had to deal with quite the injury bug throughout the season, and have released their official injury report ahead of the contest with Auburn.
Running back Rueben Owens, who was listed as questionable throughout the week as he still awaits his season debut, is officially out for the game.
Wide receiver Cyrus Allen, who suffered a dislocated shoulder last week in the victory against New Mexico State, is still out with the injury and is expected to miss the season finale against Texas next week as well.
Defensive back Tyreek Chappell, who has been out since the season opener against Notre Dame, is still out.
Running back Le'Veon Moss, who suffered a lower-body injury in the loss against South Carolina, is still listed as out and will also most likely miss next week's game against Texas and the ones that follow.
Third-string quarterback Jaylen Henderson is out for this game as well, as is offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr., who was said to miss the remainder of the season after suffering an injury against Notre Dame.
Offensive lineman Chase Bisontis, who has been sidelined since the road win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, has been listed as a game-time decision.
The Aggies and Tigers kick off at 6:30 p.m. from Jordan-Hare Stadium.
