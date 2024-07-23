Texas A&M vs. LSU Preview: Offensive Players to Watch
The Texas A&M Aggies are set to finish out the month of October at Kyle Field in an SEC rivalry matchup against their neighbors to the east, the LSU Tigers.
The Aggies will be looking to avenge their previous year's 42-30 loss to the Tigers as both teams will look to make their way to the newly expanded College Football Playoffs. LSU finished the season ranked 12th last year, and if they repeat that, they are sure to see themselves fighting for a championship.
Although LSU will be looking to repeat last year's success, they will be without Heisman-winning-quarterback Jayden Daniels and All-American wide receiver Malik Nabers, as both were drafted in the first round of this year's NFL Draft.
However, LSU still should not be taken lightly, and this is why the games are played. Not everyone was taken in the NFL Draft this year.
That being said, let's look at some Tigers on the offensive side of the ball that the "Wrecking Crew" defense should be on the lookout for as they defend their home turf on October 26.
1) QB Garrett Nussmeier
The redshirted junior from Lake Charles, LA, was a solid backup to Jayden Daniels as the Heisman took center stage in both the passing game and rushing game. In seven games, completed 48 passes on 78 attempts for 591 yards, which resulted in four passing touchdowns and one interception. Nussmeier will lead the way as LSU looks to stay dominant in the SEC.
2) RB Josh Williams
Another person who played second fiddle to Jayden Daniels, graduate running back Josh Williams ran 55 times for 284 yards and five scores in 13 games. Williams was also a threat in the receiving game, catching 14 passes for 194 yards and a single score. Whether he's going up the middle or on a wheel route, eyes should be on Williams at all times.
3) WR Kyren Lacy
The fifth-year senior wideout from Thibodaux, LA, was an effective WR3 behind Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas III in 2023. In a full season, Lacy caught 30 passes for 558 yards and seven scores. As the more experienced receiver on a young LSU staff, look for Lacy to get more looks this season as the Tigers from Death Valley look to dow the Aggies in their home stadium.