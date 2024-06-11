Texas A&M vs. McNeese State Week 2: Offensive Players to Watch
The Texas A&M Aggies are set to open the 2024 season with a second straight hosting, this time of the McNeese State Cowboys on September 7 in College Station, with McNeese looking for the upset of the century.
The upset will be no simple task for the Cowboys. Not only because Texas A&M has a new squad that many believe can make it to the College Football Playoffs, but McNeese is fresh off of a winless 2023 campaign. To say that Texas A&M is favored would be an understatement.
Most of McNeese's returning players and starters are either transfers or redshirted players, so it would be a bit farfetched to list chemistry as a positive for the Cowboys.
That being said, here are some players on McNeese's offense that the "Wrecking Crew" A&M defense should look to contain.
1) QB Kamden Sixkiller
Sixkiller debuted for the Cowboys late last season, in November, against Southeastern. In that game, he completed 9 passes on 19 attempts for 130 passing yards and a passing touchdown. That touchdown, however, was a 77-yard pass to Jihad Marks to open up the second half. Sixkiller would prove himself as a reliable quarterback in the remaining games on the schedule, passing for over 500 yards and placing himself as the potential starter for the 2024 season.
2) RB Joshon Barbie
Barbie was second on the team in rushing in terms of yards and scores, both behind D'Angelo Durham. The redshirted sophomore is still going to be getting familiar with Sixkiller and the McNeese line, which is exactly what Aggies' defensive coordinator Jay Bateman wants to hear.
3) WR Makhi Paris
Paris caught 24 passes for 292 yards last season and was unable to find the end zone. Expect guys like Tyreek Chappell and Bryce Anderson to man the secondary against McNeese's flimsy receiving corps.