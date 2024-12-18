Texas A&M Aggies Desperate for Bowl Victory: 'We Need This Win'
Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York never shies away from telling it like he sees it, a quality that makes him one of the undoubted leaders on head coach Mike Elko's defense.
He kept this trend going when speaking to the media Tuesday as the Aggies prepare to face the USC Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27.
"We need this win," York said. "We lost our last three SEC games. We want to go out with a bang next Friday and set us up for the next eight months to come."
Texas A&M was flying high after beating the then-No. 8 LSU Tigers 38-23 in College Station on Oct. 26, a win that moved the Aggies to 5-0 in SEC play. A&M rose to No. 10 in the AP Poll and was in the driver's seat for a SEC Championship and CFP berth.
A 44-20 loss on the road against the South Carolina Gamecocks a wekk later was a sign of things to come for the Aggies. After a bye week, they took down New Mexico State 38-3 before losing their final two SEC games in heartbreaking fashion to Auburn and Texas.
A loss to a 6-6 USC team that's been mediocre all season would make the taste in Elko's mouth even sourer for the entire offseason.
Regardless of the bowl outcome, the Aggies have already come up short of a 10-win season for the 12th consecutive year. Texas A&M last won 10 games in 2012 when Johnny Manziel led the Aggies to an 11-2 record en route to winning the Heisman Trophy. Still, there's no denying that Elko has things trending upward in College Station.
Texas A&M and USC will kick off from Vegas on Dec. 27 at 9:30 p.m. CT.
