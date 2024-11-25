Texas A&M Aggies Drop in AP Top 25 Poll After Loss to Auburn Tigers
The Texas A&M Aggies have fallen in the AP Poll following Saturday's crushing 43-41 four-overtime loss to the Auburn Tigers.
Texas A&M fell five spots to No. 20. The Aggies are one of eight SEC teams in the AP Top 25, joining No. 3 Texas, No. 6 Georgia, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 13 Alabama, No. 15 Ole Miss, No. 16 South Carolina and No. 24 Missouri.
The drop obviously means next to nothing during the current era of college football. The College Football Playoff rankings have taken precedent at this point in the season, but the number next to their name means little for the Aggies. Despite the loss to Auburn, Texas A&M still controls its destiny to the SEC Championship and CFP thanks to the SEC chaos that enused this week. The winner of Texas vs. Texas A&M on Saturday heads to Atlanta to face Georgia for the SEC title.
Losses by Alabama and Ole Miss knocked those two teams and Tennessee out of contention for a conference title berth while allowing the Aggies the keep their path alive. If you're Mike Elko, telling that news to your team might be the best piece of motivation you could ask for. The Aggies will have no choice but to put the loss behind them and harness that emotion against Texas if they want to keep their championship-level aspirations alive.
Still, it's hard to deny how heartbreaing the loss to Auburn is.
"Obviously, that one hurts. It hurts a lot," Elko said. " ... I was disappointed with how we started. ... We had multiple chances to close the game. We just didn't do it."
Texas and Texas A&M will kick off from College Station on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.
