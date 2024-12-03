Texas A&M Aggies 'Expected' to Be Contenders for Georgia Bulldogs Transfer
Despite a crushing loss to the Texas Longhorns, the Texas A&M Aggies have gotten off to a hot start this week on the recruiting trail ahead of the early-signing period.
Could that momentum continue via the transfer portal?
Per On3's Steve Wiltfong, Texas A&M is "expected" to be one of the programs that Georgia Bulldogs cornerback transfer Julian Humphrey targets in the portal. Wiltfong reports that Texas, Oregon, Alabama and Miami are four other teams to keep eyes on as well.
Humphrey, a Houston native from Clear Lake High School, was originally a four-star recruit in the 2022 class. He took three unofficial visits to College Station in 2021 and had Texas A&M in his final five choices alongside Arizona State, LSU, Penn State and USC. He eventually committed to Florida before changing course and choosing Georgia.
Over the past two seasons with the Bulldogs, Humphrey has tallied 21 total tackles (18 solo) and five pass breakups. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked about the status of Humphrey headed into Saturday's SEC Championship against the Texas Longhorns, but he emphasized that he's worried about the players currently on the team.
"No status that I'm aware of," Smart said during Sunday's SEC teleconference. "I saw the same thing you saw, so ... We're worried about the guys that we're going to play Texas with."
Smart was then asked if Humphrey will be with the team.
"I'm not sure of that," he said. "Again, like I said, I'm worried about the guys that are here."
It's clear that Humphrey's interest in Texas A&M was high during his high school recruitment. Time will tell if he still has a love affair with the Aggies.
