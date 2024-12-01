Texas A&M Aggies RB Rueben Owens Dressed Out vs. Texas Longhorns
The Texas A&M Aggies appear to be getting some help in the backfield ahead of kickoff against the Texas Longhorns.
Texas A&M running back Rueben Owens was listed as a game-time decision on the final student-athlete availability report but was dressed out in uniform during pregame warmups. This might signal that he could play in some capacity vs. Texas.
Carter Karels of GigEm247 pointed out that Owens was wearing No. 4 on the field instead of the No. 2 he wore last season. Terry Bussey already sports No. 2 on offense.
The Aggies are already down Le'Veon Moss for the season and will continue to lean on Amari Daniels or EJ Smith if they advance to the SEC Championship and beyond, but Owens could provide some depth.
Last season, Owens finished with 101 carries for 385 yards and three touchdowns. He added 12 catches for 109 yards through the air. Owens also returned 12 kickoffs for 249 yards. His rushing yardage was third-most on the team behind Daniels and Moss, respectively.
His best performance came in the win over Abilene Christian on Nov. 18 when he finished with 18 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown along with two catches for 18 yards.
