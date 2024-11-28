Texas A&M Aggies Release First Injury Report vs. Texas Longhorns
The Texas A&M Aggies have released their first injury report ahead of Saturday's meeting with the Texas Longhorns in College Station.
The Aggies are listing running back Rueben Owens as questionable. If he's healthy enough to play vs. Texas, the game would mark his season debut. Defensive backs Will Lee III and Jaydon Hill are also listed as questionable, but head coach Mike Elko said Monday that both players are expected to be good to go.
"Hill and Lee, like I said, those are minor deals. I anticipate those guys being ready to go on Saturday," Elko said.
Meanwhile for Texas, quarterback Quinn Ewers is listed as probable with an ankle injury. Aside from that, the Longhorns are looking healthy headed into College Station.
Here's a look at the full report for both teams:
The Aggies have suffered some brutal injury blows late this season, most notably with the loss of running back Le'Veon Moss. Texas A&M also lost Cyrus Allen to a season-ending arm injury in the win over New Mexico State.
Allen, a transfer from Louisiana Tech, finished Saturday's win with just one catch for nine yards. He now finishes his first year as an Aggie with 18 catches for 269 yards and one touchdown. The score came on a 73-yard touchdown grab against the Florida Gators on Sept. 14.
Without Allen, the Aggies will lean on Noah Thomas, Jahdae Walker and Jabre Barber as the primary targets at receiver for Marcel Reed.
Texas and Texas A&M will begin the action at Kyle Field on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.
