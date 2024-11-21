Texas A&M Aggies Stage Big Second-Half Comeback in Win vs. Southern
The Texas A&M Aggies avoided a major scare in non-conference play Wednesday at Reed Arena against the Southern Jaguars.
After falling behind by 16 in the first half, the Aggies rallied in the final 20 minutes, outscoring Southern 46-15 in the final 20 minutes to secure a win that was hardly as lopsided as the 71-54 final score might indicate.
"In preparation, everybody understood the themes of the game," Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams said. "I kept thinking we'd turn around out of it. All of the things we lacked in the first half, we had them in the second half. I wasn't expecting that."
Wade Taylor IV led the way with 17 points, four rebounds and six assists while Zhuric Phelps had 16 points and five rebounds. Henry Coleman III had 11 points and six rebounds off the bench.
"I think Wade Taylor IV is the spark," Williams said. "He doesn't have to do it every possession so that weaponizes other guys on our team in a positive way. I thought MO did it on Friday night. Zhuric is fast on fast. It's multiple guys."
For Southern, guard Jordan Johnson scored a game-high 19 points and was the only Jaguar in double figures. His 12 first-half points helped Southern take a 39-25 lead into the locker room after the Aggies had gone over five minutes without a made field goal.
But Texas A&M caught fire on both ends in the second half, putting together a 19-0 run that completely flipped the game on its head. The Jaguars were unable to respond to the momentum swing.
The Aggies will now head to Las Vegas for the Players Era Festival Tournament. Texas A&M will face the Oregon Ducks on Tuesday and the No. 14 Creighton Bluejays on Wednesday.
