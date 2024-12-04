Texas A&M Aggies TE Jaden Platt to Enter Transfer Portal
The Texas A&M Aggies offense is losing another player to the transfer portal following the end of the regular season.
Per reports Wednesday from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Texas A&M tight end Jaden Platt will be entering the portal after two years with the Aggies. This season, he was stuck in a talented tight end room that featured Theo Melin Ohrstrom and Tre Watson. Veteran Shane Calhoun also saw action.
He originally committed to A&M as a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class out of Eaton High School in Haslet (Fort Worth), Texas. He was committed to Stanford before flipping to Texas A&M on early signing day.
Platt received offers from programs like Oregon, Baylor, Florida, Texas, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida State, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, LSU, Miami, Iowa State and many more.
Platt appeared in three games for A&M last season, as he saw action against Mississippi State, Abilene Chrisitan and Oklahoma State. He finished the year with two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown, most of which came on a 39-yard catch in the Texas Bowl against the Pokes. His score came on a 13-yard touchdown grab against ACU.
Platt now joins quarterbacks Conner Weigman and Jaylen Henderson, receiver Cyrus Allen and offensive lineman Aki Ogunbiyi as Texas A&M offensive players to enter the portal. Fortunately for head coach Mike Elko, the Aggies have already secured the return of cornerback Will Lee III and linebacker Scooby Williams for next season, meaning the defense will retain some invaluable veteran experience.
