Texas A&M Star Set To Make Wimbledon Debut
Texas A&M has many former athletes competing at the next level, whether it be the MLB, NFL or NBA, but former Aggie Carson Branstine has made it to tennis' biggest stage: Wimbledon. If you are a tennis fan, you know that Wimbledon is one of the most prestige tennis tournaments hosted all year long.
Branstine, the former Texas A&M Aggie who helped lead the program to its first NCAA Championship in 2024, has moved on from college tennis and has made her way up in the tennis world, qualifying for Wimbledon at just 24 years old.
Before her tenure at Texas A&M, Branstine spent two redshirt injury seasons with USC and Virginia, before finally getting healthy to play at A&M. In her three years at Texas A&M, Branstine was dominant on the court for the Aggies, especially her fifth and final season, ending the year 5-1 in singles, winning the last four singles matches of the season.
As a junior in 2021-22, Branstine defeated overall No. 1 Eryn Cayetano of USC in two matches, owning the highest-ranked singles victory in school history. Branstine also climbed her way to the program's ranked singles athlete in eight years to the No. 8 spot.
Coming off a powerful season, Branstine's senior season was cut short due to another injury, but before she was out, she logged a 7-4 singles record, which included three ranked wins. She also held a 12-1 doubles record with two different partners, while her partnership with A&M star Mary Stoiana went undefeated, 9-0.
After her season-ending injury her senior year, Branstine only had one fully healthy season of college tennis, in which she decided to rehab and return for a fifth and final year with the Aggies, in which they won their first-ever NCAA National Championship. She made her way back to the court during the SEC Tournament, in which she helped the Aggies reach the finals for the fourth consecutive season.
Heading to Wimbledon
With Branstine heading off to Wimbledon after a certainly frustrating college career filled with injuries, her dedication to the game has gone unmatched as she has now reached tennis' biggest stage yet: Wimbledon.
This will be Branstine's first appearance in the championships for her Grand Slam debut, yet she drew a tough bid of No. 1-seeded Aryna Sabalenka. Branstine will take the court on Monday, June 30, and face Sabalenka at 7 a.m. CT.