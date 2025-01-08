Trio of Texas A&M Aggie Baseball Players Named Preseason All-Americans
More individual accomplishments poured in for the Texas A&M baseball team Tuesday morning as Perfect Game's Preseason All-American team included three Texas A&M players.
Outfielder Jace LaViolette, infielder Gavin Grahovac, and left-handed pitcher Ryan Prager were all named to the team.
LaViolette, a backbone of the 2024 Aggie baseball team that made it to Omaha alongside Braden Montgomery and a projected No. 1 overall draft pick in the MLB draft, hit 29 home runs and batted in 78 runs while posting a .305 batting average last season.
LaViolette was named an All-American by multiple baseball publications after last season, including D1Baseball, USA Baseball, and Baseball America, and was also named to the All-SEC first team.
The outfielder out of Katy, TX had previously entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, but withdrew his name shortly after the hiring of new head coach Michael Earley.
Prager, a redshirted southpaw out of Dallas, was the clear Aggie ace during their historic run last season, with a 9-1 record to go with 124 strikeouts and 2.95 ERA.
Prager was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the third round of the 2024 MLB draft but decided to return to Texas A&M and attempt to finish what they started last season.
Grahovac was another big part of the Aggie offense that boosted the Maroon and White all the way to Omaha, forming a dangerous 1-2-3 with LaViolette and Braden Montgomery at the top of the batting order.
The reigning SEC Freshman of the Year smashed 23 home runs, breaking the freshman record previously set by LaViolette, batted in 66 runs, and boasted a .298 batting average.
