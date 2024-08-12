Two Texas A&M Stars Named to Bednarik Award Watch List
Two Texas A&M Aggies defensive stars are earning some notable praise as the regular season approaches.
A&M defensive linemen Shemar Turner and Nic Scourton were both named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list, the team announced Monday. The award is given annually to the best defensive player in college football. Last season, N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson Jr. won the honor.
The semifinalists for the award will be revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 12 before the three finalists get announced two weeks later on Nov. 26. The winner will be crowned on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Turner enters his fourth season at Texas A&M. He had a career year during the 2023 campaign and is only expected to get better. Last season, he finished with career-high marks in total tackles (33), sacks (six) and forced fumbles (two).
The DeSoto, Texas native had a sack in three straight games to begin non-conference play last year before totaling three more against SEC opponents.
Scourton, a Bryan, Texas native, is headed into his first season for the Aggies after spending the past two years with the Purdue Boilermakers. Despite Purdue's 4-8 record last season,he led the Big Ten with 10 sacks. If he can deliver similar production in the SEC next season, there's no telling how high his ceiling could rise ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, as Scourton has already been receiving draft buzz this offseason thanks to his performance last year.
In two years at Purdue, Scourton tallied 72 total tackles, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and three passes defended.
No. 20 Texas A&M will look to unleash its pair of defensive stars on quarterback Riley Leonard when the Aggies host No. 7 Notre Dame in the season opener at Kyle Field on Saturday, Aug. 31. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will air on ABC.