Two Texas A&M Stars Named To 2025 Preseason All-SEC Team
With the 2025 volleyball season inching closer, Aggies Logan Lednicky and Ifenna Cos-Okpalla have been named to the 2025 Preseason All-SEC Team. This will be the third consecutive Preseason All-SEC Team honor for Lednicky while being Cos-Okpalla's second.
Coming off of a remarkable season as the Aggies made it to the Sweet Sixteen, Lednicky and Cos-Okpalla earned preseason All-SEC honors for the second consecutive year as they have been a huge part of what makes Texas A&M volleyball successful.
With the hiring of coach Jamie Morrison in December of 2022, Aggies were excited as Morrison has brought success with him through international coaching. Since coming to Aggieland, Morrison has led the Aggies to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances as well as a Sweet Sixteen appearance in 2024 where the Aggies lost a five-set thriller to Wisconsin.
Morrison led the Aggies to an impressive 21-8 record, while they went 10-6 in the SEC, finishing fifth in the conference. The Aggies racked up four ranked wins, including one in the tournament with the help from Lednicky and Cos-Okpalla.
Lednicky, the right side hitter from Sugar Land, Texas played in all 110 sets for the Aggies this previous season and recording a team and career high 492 kills for the Maroon and White. Lednicky has been a powerhouse for the Aggies in all three seasons having 1219 kills in a Texas A&M jersey.
In the middle, Cos-Okpalla absolutely dominated for the Aggies this previous season with a .374 hitting percentage. Not only did she lead the team in hitting percentage, Cos-Okpalla ranked third on the team in kills with 228, averaging 2.07 kills per set.
Cos-Okpalla has earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week five times in her collegiate career, twice as a sophomore and three as a junior. She also tallied 161 blocks on the season, marking the second-largest single season total.
In the offseason, both Lednicky and Cos-Okpalla have been busy as they are both playing on USA teams, Lednicky with the Women's National Team and Cos-Okpalla with the USA U23 team. Both girls have been powerful in their Team USA endeavors, but fans are excited to get them back into Reed Arena for the 2025 season.
The Aggies officially head back to Reed Arena on Sept. 18 against Southeastern Louisiana, although their first official match of the season is against Minnesota for the AVCA First Serve.
With both Lednicky and Cos-Okpalla returning to Aggieland for their senior seasons, they will light up the court for their final season in front of the 12th Man.