WATCH: No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies Softball Might Have Already Made The Play of the Year

The Texas A&M Aggies softball team is already making highlight reel plays to start the 2025 season.

Matt Galatzan

Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Kramer Eschete catches a ball for an out against the Florida Gators at Jane B. Moore Field.
Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Kramer Eschete catches a ball for an out against the Florida Gators at Jane B. Moore Field. / Julie Bennett-Imagn Images

The Texas A&M Aggies softball team already had high expectations heading into 2025.

Not only were they ranked the preseason No. 7 team in the country, but they were also expected to compete for an SEC title.

And even though the season is just beginning, it appears that they are well on their way to living up to the hype.

In the top of the second inning against Utah State on Thursday, Aggies outfielder Kramer Eschete made a highlight reel catch, colliding with the wall in the process. However, that wasn't the end of the play. After hitting the wall, the ball popped free, only for Eschete to dive and reel it back in for the out.

And though its still very early in the season, the catch is sure to go down as one of the best of the year in college softball.

The Aggies would go on to win the game 11-5 thanks to an eight run sixth inning, moving them to 2-0 on the season. The Aggies then went on to take on the Purdue Boilmakers, winning that as well, and moving to 3-0.

They have four more games remaining this weekend against No. 19 Baylor on Friday and a double header against Abilene Christian and Villanova on Saturday. They then wrap the weekend up on Sunday with another matchup with the Boilermakers.

