Texas A&M Aggies to Receive Five-Star IOL Lamar Brown on Official Visit

After not being named in the finalist for one elite offensive line prospect, the Texas A&M Aggies are set to receive an official visit from another.

Harrison Reno

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko gets ready for a pre-game interview with the SEC Nation prior to the game against the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
After the Texas A&M Aggies were left out of top six for the nation's top offensive tackle, Jackson Cantwell, they still find themselves in the running for the best interior offensive linemen in the 2026 class.

As first reported by ON3.com's Hayes Fawcett, the Aggies will get an official visit from Lamar Brown this summer. Brown, the five-star interior offensive lineman will visit College Station on June 13. Which is in addition to visits to Miami, Florida State, and LSU.

Brown's full visit schedule looks as follows:

Miami: May 30-June 1
Florida State: June 6-8
Texas A&M: June 13-15
LSU: June 20-22

Brown, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native, is a five-star in the 247Sports talent composite. He is also ranked as the No. 1 player in the state and eighth-best prospect nationally.

This perfectly explains exactly why his offer list is littered with some of the nation's top programs. Like Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M among others.

While no decision date has been set by Brown, the Aggies are seemingly in a good position so far. They will receive an official visit this summer, where they will then hope to have him join their 2026 recruiting class which already boasts 10 commits.

Texas A&M will kickoff the 2025 season at home against the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, Aug. 30.

Harrison Reno
