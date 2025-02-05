Texas A&M Aggies to Receive Five-Star IOL Lamar Brown on Official Visit
After the Texas A&M Aggies were left out of top six for the nation's top offensive tackle, Jackson Cantwell, they still find themselves in the running for the best interior offensive linemen in the 2026 class.
As first reported by ON3.com's Hayes Fawcett, the Aggies will get an official visit from Lamar Brown this summer. Brown, the five-star interior offensive lineman will visit College Station on June 13. Which is in addition to visits to Miami, Florida State, and LSU.
Brown's full visit schedule looks as follows:
Miami: May 30-June 1
Florida State: June 6-8
Texas A&M: June 13-15
LSU: June 20-22
Brown, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native, is a five-star in the 247Sports talent composite. He is also ranked as the No. 1 player in the state and eighth-best prospect nationally.
This perfectly explains exactly why his offer list is littered with some of the nation's top programs. Like Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M among others.
While no decision date has been set by Brown, the Aggies are seemingly in a good position so far. They will receive an official visit this summer, where they will then hope to have him join their 2026 recruiting class which already boasts 10 commits.
Texas A&M will kickoff the 2025 season at home against the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, Aug. 30.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Buzz Williams Shares Texas A&M's 'Recipe' For Success As Tournament Play Looms
MORE: "No Choice But To Respond!" Buzz Williams Confident In Player Turnaround vs. Sooners
MORE: Texas A&M HC Buzz Williams Abruptly Ends Press Conference After Manny Obaseki Question
MORE: Trey Zuhn Announces Return to Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Ar'maj Reed-Adams Named Among Nation's Top Run Blockers