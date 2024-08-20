Where Could Do-It-All Freshman Terry Bussey Fit On Texas A&M Aggies Depth Chart?
Texas A&M Aggies fans are going to have a lot of new faces in the 2024 season.
The team is filled with newcomers looking to make names for themselves on the gridiron as they work towards the pros.
One of those newcomers that could have a major impact, is defensive back and former five-star freshman Terry Bussey, who could fill a variety of roles for the team this fall.
"He's a kid that has a lot of value. We have talked about his flexibility, and we've moved him around a little bit," Aggies head coach Mike Elko said in a press conference on Saturday. "Where he ultimately ends up is still up in the air."
Bussey, who committed to the Aggies in September out of Timpson High School in Timpson, TX, got many scouts' attention with his work in the secondary, as well as his abilities on offense as a quarterback during his high school years, portraying professional-level dual threat skills under center.
His dynamic and quick style of play will not only help him in the secondary as a cornerback and nickel back but also could see him spend time in the backfield as a running back or in the return game.
As for his definitive role on the team, that is still to be determined by the coaches. They do have quite the Swiss army knife of a player on their hands.
As of now, Bussey is slotted to be in the secondary for the Aggies, but when the Fighting Irish roll into town in just 12 days, Elko and his staff could have some tricks up their sleeves.