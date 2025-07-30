All Aggies

How Texas A&M Is Winning Texas by Prioritizing High School Coaches

Texas A&M is winning on the recruiting trail where it matters most.

Landyn Rosow

Nov 2, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Nov 2, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
In this story:

If you’ve been following Texas A&M’s recruiting efforts lately, especially in the 2026 class, one thing becomes clear: the Aggies are doing more than just offering top players.

They’re building relationships. Real ones. And it’s starting with the high school coaches.

In a state like Texas, that matters.

Coaches Still Run the Show

It’s easy to think recruiting starts with a player’s highlight film or a visit photo. But in Texas, it usually starts with a coach. Not just because they know the athletes better than anyone else — but because families still trust them. They guide kids through the process, help filter the noise, and in many cases, influence where they land.

A&M knows this. And instead of chasing trends, the staff is investing in people who actually matter — the coaches who help shape these players from the beginning.

Elko’s Approach Feels Different

Mike Elko isn’t trying to impress anyone with flash. His staff shows up early, stays connected, and follows through. They’re not visiting just when there’s a five-star on campus. They’re checking in with programs all over the state, whether or not there's a national name in the building.

That approach stands out, especially to coaches who’ve seen other staffs come and go with surface-level attention.

You talk to enough high school coaches around Texas, and you’ll hear the same thing — A&M’s staff is consistent, respectful, and honest. They’re not just recruiting the players. They’re recruiting the relationships.

Why It’s Working

Look at the 2026 class. A&M is landing elite talent from schools like Carthage and Cibolo Steele, but they’re also gaining momentum in places where they didn’t always win battles. That’s not just about NIL or facilities. It’s because they’re earning trust.

And trust in this game leads to access, recommendations, and long-term pipelines.

The Long-Term Play

A&M isn’t just building a class. They’re building a foundation — one that could pay off for years. In Texas, winning starts with coaches. The ones who pick up the phone. The ones who know who’s real and who isn’t.

Right now, Texas A&M is doing things the right way. And if they keep it up, the best players in Texas won’t just consider the Aggies. They’ll believe in them, buy in early, and tell the next wave to follow. That's why A&M has had such success recruiting in Texas, because like Coach Mike Elko said, it starts in Texas

feed

Published
Landyn Rosow
LANDYN ROSOW

Landyn Rosow is a recruiting writer for Texas A&M on SI, bringing years of experience and insider knowledge to Aggie fans and national recruiting coverage. A current student at Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi, Rosow has been covering recruiting for over five years, consistently breaking news and providing updates on some of the top high school football prospects in the country. Before joining Sports Illustrated’s Fan Nation network, Rosow spent three years with Rivals and On3, where he established himself as a trusted voice in the recruiting world. He joined Texas A&M on SI to pursue bigger and better opportunities in sports journalism and to continue delivering high-level coverage of Texas A&M and national recruiting. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter): @Landynreport

Home/Recruiting