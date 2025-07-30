How Texas A&M Is Winning Texas by Prioritizing High School Coaches
If you’ve been following Texas A&M’s recruiting efforts lately, especially in the 2026 class, one thing becomes clear: the Aggies are doing more than just offering top players.
They’re building relationships. Real ones. And it’s starting with the high school coaches.
In a state like Texas, that matters.
Coaches Still Run the Show
It’s easy to think recruiting starts with a player’s highlight film or a visit photo. But in Texas, it usually starts with a coach. Not just because they know the athletes better than anyone else — but because families still trust them. They guide kids through the process, help filter the noise, and in many cases, influence where they land.
A&M knows this. And instead of chasing trends, the staff is investing in people who actually matter — the coaches who help shape these players from the beginning.
Elko’s Approach Feels Different
Mike Elko isn’t trying to impress anyone with flash. His staff shows up early, stays connected, and follows through. They’re not visiting just when there’s a five-star on campus. They’re checking in with programs all over the state, whether or not there's a national name in the building.
That approach stands out, especially to coaches who’ve seen other staffs come and go with surface-level attention.
You talk to enough high school coaches around Texas, and you’ll hear the same thing — A&M’s staff is consistent, respectful, and honest. They’re not just recruiting the players. They’re recruiting the relationships.
Why It’s Working
Look at the 2026 class. A&M is landing elite talent from schools like Carthage and Cibolo Steele, but they’re also gaining momentum in places where they didn’t always win battles. That’s not just about NIL or facilities. It’s because they’re earning trust.
And trust in this game leads to access, recommendations, and long-term pipelines.
The Long-Term Play
A&M isn’t just building a class. They’re building a foundation — one that could pay off for years. In Texas, winning starts with coaches. The ones who pick up the phone. The ones who know who’s real and who isn’t.
Right now, Texas A&M is doing things the right way. And if they keep it up, the best players in Texas won’t just consider the Aggies. They’ll believe in them, buy in early, and tell the next wave to follow. That's why A&M has had such success recruiting in Texas, because like Coach Mike Elko said, it starts in Texas