Momentum Shifting: Texas A&M Trending for 2026 WR Jase Mathews
Texas A&M continues to position itself as a major player for one of the top 2026 receivers in the country, and things may be trending in the Aggies' favor.
Jase Mathews, a four-star slot receiver out of Greene County (MS), recently wrapped up official visits to LSU, Auburn, Colorado, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M. While each of these had its impact, sources indicate the Aggies made the biggest move, with multiple sources believing A&M has a serious contender to land the electric playmaker.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Mathews is widely viewed as one of the best and most complete slot receivers in the class. ~ a true route technician with burst, hands, and the ability to separate at every level. His junior tape shows elite production (1,138 yards, 15 touchdowns), but it's the maturity and polish that have SEC staffs circling.
Texas A&M Football Building Late Buzz in Jase Mathews Recruitment
Texas A&M’s official visit on June 13 seems to have changed the tone of Mathews’ recruitment. He reportedly connected strongly with wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins and offensive coordinator Collin Klein, who laid out a plan for early playing time and consistent development. The family atmosphere and overall visit experience were described as “better than expected,” and A&M has stayed in steady contact since.
Though LSU and Ole Miss remain involved, sources tell AggiesSI that A&M is trending in the right direction. One source familiar with the situation said, “A&M’s sitting in a great spot right now. If the decision came today, they’d have a real shot.”
Mathews has not publicly announced a commitment date but has teased that one is set. He posted on X that he’s “looking for someone to make a graphic,” signaling a public announcement could be coming soon.
If Texas A&M can close on Mathews, he would become one of the cornerstones of the 2026 class on offense. He fits the mold of what Elko and Klein are building — a tough, versatile, smart football player with real upside. Landing him would not only be a win over regional SEC rivals but would also send a strong message to other top skill players that A&M is becoming a destination for elite wideouts again.
With several other 2026 wide receiver targets still on the board, Mathews’ decision could serve as a domino effect for others in the region. The Aggies have built momentum — now it’s about finishing.