Eight Texas A&M Aggies Baseball Games Chosen For National Broadcast
The No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies will have the whole nation watching part of their journey to return to the College World Series in Omaha.
SEC officials announced Thursday morning that the Aggies are scheduled to be a part of eight nationally televised appearances in the 2025 season, all against SEC opposition.
Two of the games will be at Blue Bell Park, and the rest will be on the road.
The broadcasts will begin when the Aggies take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in College Station on March 16, and will continue all the way until the Lone Star Showdown series against the Texas Longhorns in Austin during the last weekend of April.
The Aggies will also be featured in a rematch of the 2024 College World Series final when they travel to Knoxville at the beginning of April to face the Tennessee Volunteers.
As is typically the case, the entire SEC tournament will be on national broadcast at the end of the season, as will the SEC Championship Game, which many expect the Aggies to take part in and win.
Here is the complete list of Texas A&M's nationally televised games for 2025:
Sunday, March 16, vs. Alabama Crimson Tide, 4:00 p.m.
Thursday, March 20, at Vanderbilt Commodores, 6:00 p.m.
Friday, April 4, at Tennessee Volunteers, 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 6, at Tennessee Volunteers, 6:00 p.m.
Thursday, April 10, vs. South Carolina Gamecocks, 7:00 p.m.
Friday, April 25, at Texas Longhorns, 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 26, at Texas Longhorns, 3:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 27, at Texas Longhorns, 3:00 p.m.
You can view the entire Texas A&M 2025 baseball schedule here.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies to Receive Five-Star IOL Lamar Brown on Official Visit
MORE: Buzz Williams Shares Texas A&M's 'Recipe' For Success As Tournament Play Looms
MORE: "No Choice But To Respond!" Buzz Williams Confident In Player Turnaround vs. Sooners
MORE: Texas A&M HC Buzz Williams Abruptly Ends Press Conference After Manny Obaseki Question
MORE: SEC Coaches Select Texas A&M Aggies To Win Conference Title