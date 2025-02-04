Texas A&M Aggie Projected As Nation's Top Returning Guard
The Texas A&M Aggies are expected to take a big step forward under head coach Mike Elko in his second year at the helm.
Not only do they have a returning star in the making at quarterback in Marcel Reed, but their skill positions will also be stacked with talent.
However, their biggest strength might lie in the most important area of the field outside of the QB position - offensive line.
So far, the Aggies are expected to return the majority of their starters up front, including left tackle Trey Zuhn. However, according to Pro Football Focus, it is right guard Ar'Maj Reed Adams who could be the best-returning player at his position in America.
"Reed-Adams finished as the second-highest-graded Power Four guard this past season with an 82.4 mark," PFF wrote. "The Kansas transfer is an absolute road-grader, leading all Power Four guards with an 86.1 run-blocking grade. Reed-Adams projects as the best guard in America heading into next season after he announced his plans to return in 2025."
The 82.4 run-blocking grade continues a narrative, at least via PFF's grades, that shows Reed-Adams has been much improved since transferring to College Station. During his four seasons at Kansas, the starting right guard never earned an overall grade of over 61.7 from PFF.
While playing in in every game for the Aggies last season he earned his highest-grade from PFF of his college career. In his lone season for Texas A&M Reed-Adams earned a 79.7 grade.
He will look to continue his upward trend with the Aggies next season as he returns along with four other starters along the offensive line.
