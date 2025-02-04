All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggie Projected As Nation's Top Returning Guard

The Texas A&M Aggies offensive line has a solid core heading into the 2025 season.

Matt Galatzan

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams (55) blocks McNeese State linebacker Tristan Driggers during the first quarter at Kyle Field.
Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams (55) blocks McNeese State linebacker Tristan Driggers during the first quarter at Kyle Field. / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies are expected to take a big step forward under head coach Mike Elko in his second year at the helm.

Not only do they have a returning star in the making at quarterback in Marcel Reed, but their skill positions will also be stacked with talent.

However, their biggest strength might lie in the most important area of the field outside of the QB position - offensive line.

So far, the Aggies are expected to return the majority of their starters up front, including left tackle Trey Zuhn. However, according to Pro Football Focus, it is right guard Ar'Maj Reed Adams who could be the best-returning player at his position in America.

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams (55) celebrates with the Southwest Classic trophy after the game against
Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams (55) celebrates with the Southwest Classic trophy after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"Reed-Adams finished as the second-highest-graded Power Four guard this past season with an 82.4 mark," PFF wrote. "The Kansas transfer is an absolute road-grader, leading all Power Four guards with an 86.1 run-blocking grade. Reed-Adams projects as the best guard in America heading into next season after he announced his plans to return in 2025."

The 82.4 run-blocking grade continues a narrative, at least via PFF's grades, that shows Reed-Adams has been much improved since transferring to College Station. During his four seasons at Kansas, the starting right guard never earned an overall grade of over 61.7 from PFF.

While playing in in every game for the Aggies last season he earned his highest-grade from PFF of his college career. In his lone season for Texas A&M Reed-Adams earned a 79.7 grade.

He will look to continue his upward trend with the Aggies next season as he returns along with four other starters along the offensive line.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI

MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:

MORE: Buzz Williams Shares Texas A&M's 'Recipe' For Success As Tournament Play Looms

MORE: "No Choice But To Respond!" Buzz Williams Confident In Player Turnaround vs. Sooners

MORE: Texas A&M HC Buzz Williams Abruptly Ends Press Conference After Manny Obaseki Question

MORE: Myles Garrett Requests Trade From Cleveland Browns

MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Legend Mike Evans Hints at Eventual Retirement

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/Football