All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Offer Elite 4-Star CB From Major Program

The Texas A&M Aggies are laying the groundwork for the 2027 recruiting class.

Zach Dimmitt

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies have been busy this offseason preparing for the second year under head coach Mike Elko but the program never rests when it comes to laying the foundation for the distant future as well.

The Aggies are looking to put themselves in the mix for one of the best cornerbacks in the 2027 class, as they've official offered four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp, he announced on X. A product of prestigious Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Stepp is the No. 7 cornerback in the class, according to 247Sports' rankings.

Mike Elk
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the second half against the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7. at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"After a great conversation with Coach (Ishmael Aristide) and (Mike Elko), I am blessed to say I have received an offer from Texas A&M University!" Stepp tweeted.

Here's a look at his announcement:

Stepp has received offers from programs like Georgia, Washington, Boise State, North Carolina, Michigan State, Miami, Cal, Arizona, UCLA and many more.

During his freshman season in 2023, Stepp posted 14 tackles (one for loss), two pass breakups and two interceptions.

Like many teams, the Aggies have yet to land a commitment in the 2027 recruiting class but Texas A&M has secured a handful of verbal pledges in the '26 class. This includes four-stars like receiver Aaron Gregory, edge rushers Jordan Carter and Samu Moala, tight ends Xavier Tiller and Caleb Tafua, defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin, receiver Madden Williams and quarterback Helaman Casuga. The Aggies have also landed commitments from three-stars like safety Markel Ford and cornerback Ryan Gilbert.

Texas A&M will begin the 2025 season at home against the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, Aug. 30.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI

MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:

MORE: Buzz Williams Shares Texas A&M's 'Recipe' For Success As Tournament Play Looms

MORE: "No Choice But To Respond!" Buzz Williams Confident In Player Turnaround vs. Sooners

MORE: Texas A&M HC Buzz Williams Abruptly Ends Press Conference After Manny Obaseki Question

MORE: Trey Zuhn Announces Return to Texas A&M Aggies

MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Ar'maj Reed-Adams Named Among Nation's Top Run Blockers

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Home/Recruiting