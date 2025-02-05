Texas A&M Aggies Offer Elite 4-Star CB From Major Program
The Texas A&M Aggies have been busy this offseason preparing for the second year under head coach Mike Elko but the program never rests when it comes to laying the foundation for the distant future as well.
The Aggies are looking to put themselves in the mix for one of the best cornerbacks in the 2027 class, as they've official offered four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp, he announced on X. A product of prestigious Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Stepp is the No. 7 cornerback in the class, according to 247Sports' rankings.
"After a great conversation with Coach (Ishmael Aristide) and (Mike Elko), I am blessed to say I have received an offer from Texas A&M University!" Stepp tweeted.
Here's a look at his announcement:
Stepp has received offers from programs like Georgia, Washington, Boise State, North Carolina, Michigan State, Miami, Cal, Arizona, UCLA and many more.
During his freshman season in 2023, Stepp posted 14 tackles (one for loss), two pass breakups and two interceptions.
Like many teams, the Aggies have yet to land a commitment in the 2027 recruiting class but Texas A&M has secured a handful of verbal pledges in the '26 class. This includes four-stars like receiver Aaron Gregory, edge rushers Jordan Carter and Samu Moala, tight ends Xavier Tiller and Caleb Tafua, defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin, receiver Madden Williams and quarterback Helaman Casuga. The Aggies have also landed commitments from three-stars like safety Markel Ford and cornerback Ryan Gilbert.
Texas A&M will begin the 2025 season at home against the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, Aug. 30.
