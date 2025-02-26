All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies to Host Four-Star 2026 Safety Tylan Wilson on Official Visit

The Texas A&M Aggies will get their chance to impress one of the top safeties in the 2026 recruiting class with an official visit.

Sep 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks punter Devin Bale (37) attempts a fake punt as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Marcus Ratcliffe (3) makes the tackle during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies will be among the three schools to host one of the nation's top safety prospects in the 2026 class on an official visit.

As first reported by Rivals' Adam Gorney, the Aggies will host four-star safety Tylan Wilson on an official visit this spring. Per Gorney, Wilson will visit College Station from June 12 through the 14. His visit to the Aggies is the last one he currently has scheduled so far.

Clemson will host the Pascagoula, Mississippi, native on May 30 through June 1. Meanwhile Arkansas will host him on June 6 through the 8th.

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-3 and 172 pounds, Wilson is a four-star in the 247Sports composite. He ranks as the No. 9 player from Mississippi, No. 17 safety, and No. 211 ranked player overall nationally.

He holds offers from Alabama, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, and Ole Miss among others. No decision date has been set by Wilson.

The Aggies currently have the third-best class in 2026 only behind USC and Oregon according to 247Sports.

