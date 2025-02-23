5-Star Boobie Feaster Locks in Official Visit with Texas A&M Aggies
After accelerating his recruiting process by reclassifying from 2027 into the 2026 class, Boobie Feaster will spend the coming weeks on the road taking visits. Starting this spring he will take four unofficial visits. Before then going on his official visits in the summer. Where he will visit the Texas A&M Aggies.
As first reported by ON3.com's Hayes Fawcett, the highly-touted receiver will visit Alabama, LSU, Texas, and Oregon this spring. His unofficial visit schedule will look like this:
- Alabama: March 6-8
- LSU: March 13-15
- Texas: March 29
- Oregon: 25-27
Then for the official visits, he will see Miami, USC, Texas A&M, and LSU. That schedule for the summer will look like this:
- Miami: May 30-June 1
- USC: June 6-8
- Texas A&M: June 13-15
- LSU: June 20-22
Per the 247Sports Composite rankings, Feaster is the No. 3 prospect in Texas, the No. 4 receiver in the class, and the nation's 23rd-best prospect overall. He already has official visits scheduled for the summer with LSU and USC, two of his top schools.
While the Aggies are still heavily involved in the race to land the 6-foot and 175-pound receiver they are facing strong competition from programs across the country.
As things stand, Texas A&M is off to a fast start in 2026 as they already boast nine commits. The Aggies currently have the second-best class in 2026 only behind Oregon according to 247Sports.
The list of commits already includes a pair of four-star receivers in Aaron Gregory (Douglasville, Georgia) and Madden Williams (Bellflower, California).
