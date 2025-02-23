All Aggies

5-Star Boobie Feaster Locks in Official Visit with Texas A&M Aggies

After reclassifying into the 2026 recruiting class, five-star Boobie Feaster has finalized his visit schedule for the spring and summer.

Harrison Reno

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks on the field prior to the game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks on the field prior to the game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

After accelerating his recruiting process by reclassifying from 2027 into the 2026 class, Boobie Feaster will spend the coming weeks on the road taking visits. Starting this spring he will take four unofficial visits. Before then going on his official visits in the summer. Where he will visit the Texas A&M Aggies.

As first reported by ON3.com's Hayes Fawcett, the highly-touted receiver will visit Alabama, LSU, Texas, and Oregon this spring. His unofficial visit schedule will look like this:

  • Alabama: March 6-8
  • LSU: March 13-15
  • Texas: March 29
  • Oregon: 25-27
Mike Elko
Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko gets ready for a pre-game interview with the SEC Nation prior to the game against the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Then for the official visits, he will see Miami, USC, Texas A&M, and LSU. That schedule for the summer will look like this:

  • Miami: May 30-June 1
  • USC: June 6-8
  • Texas A&M: June 13-15
  • LSU: June 20-22

Per the 247Sports Composite rankings, Feaster is the No. 3 prospect in Texas, the No. 4 receiver in the class, and the nation's 23rd-best prospect overall. He already has official visits scheduled for the summer with LSU and USC, two of his top schools.

While the Aggies are still heavily involved in the race to land the 6-foot and 175-pound receiver they are facing strong competition from programs across the country.

As things stand, Texas A&M is off to a fast start in 2026 as they already boast nine commits. The Aggies currently have the second-best class in 2026 only behind Oregon according to 247Sports.

The list of commits already includes a pair of four-star receivers in Aaron Gregory (Douglasville, Georgia) and Madden Williams (Bellflower, California).

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI

MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:

MORE: No. 1 Texas A&M Baseball Stays Undefeated in Win vs. Cal Poly

MORE: Next Caleb Downs? Top 2026 Safety Bralan Womack Schedules Texas A&M Aggies Visit

MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Legend Mike Evans Recruiting Myles Garrett to Buccaneers

MORE: 'His Best Game!' Buzz Williams Praises Solomon Washington After Win vs. Georgia

MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Ranked Among Top 10 Teams With Best Future

Published
Harrison Reno
HARRISON RENO

Home/Recruiting