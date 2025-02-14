All Aggies

Texas A&M 5-Star WR Target Boobie Feaster Reclassifies into 2026 Recruiting Class

The Texas A&M Aggies now have a five-star target that is moving from the 2027 class into 2026.

Harrison Reno

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks on the field prior to the game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
One of the nation's top 2027 receivers has now reclassified and is now a of the 2026 class. Boobie Feaster, the five-star receiver according to the 247Sports composite rankings announced via social media that he will be reclassifying as a rising senior in high school.

The DeSoto, Texas, native now has accelerated his recruitment timeline with the decision to reclass. However, even with now just nine months to go until the Early National Signing Day, he is seemingly in no rush to make a decision.

During a recent interview with ON3.com's Steve Wiltfong, Feaster revealed that he is down to a top-eight list of schools. This includes Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, SMU, USC, Oregon, Oklahoma, and Oregon.

“I love their culture. Their strong on that 12th man," Feaster said of A&M. "When you get in that stadium you see LSU had a problem when they played them. (Coach Mike Elko) you see what he did at Duke. Now he’s had a year in the SEC. I feel like they got a chance to make it to the playoffs for sure.”

Per the 247Sports Composite rankings, Feaster is the No. 3 prospect in Texas, the No. 4 receiver in the class, and the nation's 23rd-best prospect overall. He already has official visits scheduled for the summer with LSU and USC, two of his top schools.

While the Aggies are still heavily involved in the race to land the 6-foot and 175-pound receiver they are facing strong competition from programs across the country.

As things stand, Texas A&M is off to a fast start in 2026 as they already boast nine commits. The Aggies currently have the second-best class in 2026 only behind Oregon according to 247Sports.

The list of commits already includes a pair of four-star receivers in Aaron Gregory (Douglasville, Georgia) and Madden Williams (Bellflower, California).

