Texas A&M Aggies to Host Impressive 4-Star 2026 Linebacker For Official Visit
The Texas A&M Aggies keep racking up official visits from elite prospects.
According to a recent interview with On3's Chad Simmons, four-star Carthage (TX) linebacker DaQuives Beck is set to take an official visit to Texas A&M this spring.
The Aggies are one of four programs to earn an official visit from the talented defender, alongside Arizona State, Baylor, and SMU.
“I will be at A&M for a spring practice and their spring game," Beck told Simmons. "It is a nice environment to be in. Since Coach Elko got there, I have seen a big difference in the program. I like Coach Elko, Coach Bateman and Coach Trooper a lot. They have shown me that they really want me there. Coach Elko is a defensive guy too. He has developed players and they are a school up there for sure.”
A consensus four-star recruit, the 6-foot, 190-pound linebacker ranks as the No. 151 player in the country, the No. 22 player in Texas, and the No. 9 linebacker in the 2026 class, per 247Sports. ESPN also ranks him as the No. 5 linebacker in the nation, while the On3 Industry ranking has him as the No. 11 linebacker and No. 164 player nationally.
Over the last two seasons with Carthage, Beck has accumulated 234 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, five pass breakups, and three fumble recoveries - two of which he returned for touchdowns.
He was also the Texas 4A Division II State Championship Defensive MVP in their title win over Vaco Le Vega, finishing the game with 10 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and a sack, per 247Sports.
