Texas A&M Aggies Rise in Final 2025 Recruiting Class Rankings
The 2025 recruiting class has wrapped up for most of college football's top programs. The recruiting industry is still wrapping up the rankings. 247Sports just unveiled their final rankings for the 2025 class, which saw movement among some of Texas A&M's newest players.,
No player was moved far enough up in the rankings to become a five-star according to 247Sports. There was enough movement in the player rankings that the Aggies' recruiting class as a whole moved up in the team rankings.
According to 247Sports' team recruiting rankings, the Aggies have signed the No. 6 class in 2025. This puts them behind their arch-rivals the Texas Longhorns at No. 1, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, and Ohio State.
So which Aggie newcomers saw their ranking improve? Here is the full list of players who moved up in 247Sports' final player rankings.
- No. 26: Lamont Rogers, Five-Star, OT
- No. 41: Kiotti Armstrong, Four-Star, TE
- No. 58: Chace Sims, Four-Star, DL
- No. 62: DJ Sanders, Four-Star, DL
- No. 83: Rashad Johnson, Four-Star, S
- 113: Jamar Beal-Goines, Four-Star, CB
- No. 124: Kelshaun Johnson, Four-Star, WR
- No. 142: Nelson McGuire, Four-Star, IOL
After going 8-5 in Mike Elko's first season as Texas A&M head coach, the Aggies are hoping that his first full recruiting class can be the foundation for building a consistent playoff-contending team.
