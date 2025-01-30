All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Rise in Final 2025 Recruiting Class Rankings

While early signing day has passed, 247Sports just released their final recruiting class rankings for the 2025 class.

Harrison Reno

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the second half against the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7. at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the second half against the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7. at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 recruiting class has wrapped up for most of college football's top programs. The recruiting industry is still wrapping up the rankings. 247Sports just unveiled their final rankings for the 2025 class, which saw movement among some of Texas A&M's newest players.,

No player was moved far enough up in the rankings to become a five-star according to 247Sports. There was enough movement in the player rankings that the Aggies' recruiting class as a whole moved up in the team rankings.

According to 247Sports' team recruiting rankings, the Aggies have signed the No. 6 class in 2025. This puts them behind their arch-rivals the Texas Longhorns at No. 1, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, and Ohio State.

Mike Elko
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

So which Aggie newcomers saw their ranking improve? Here is the full list of players who moved up in 247Sports' final player rankings.

  • No. 26: Lamont Rogers, Five-Star, OT
  • No. 41: Kiotti Armstrong, Four-Star, TE
  • No. 58: Chace Sims, Four-Star, DL
  • No. 62: DJ Sanders, Four-Star, DL
  • No. 83: Rashad Johnson, Four-Star, S
  • 113: Jamar Beal-Goines, Four-Star, CB
  • No. 124: Kelshaun Johnson, Four-Star, WR
  • No. 142: Nelson McGuire, Four-Star, IOL

After going 8-5 in Mike Elko's first season as Texas A&M head coach, the Aggies are hoping that his first full recruiting class can be the foundation for building a consistent playoff-contending team.

MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:

Published
Harrison Reno
HARRISON RENO

