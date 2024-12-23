Texas A&M Aggies Transfer OL Aki Ogunbiyi Finds New Home in Big 12
Texas A&M Aggies transfer offensive lineman Aki Ogunbiyi has found a new home via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
According to On3's Pete Nakos, Ogunbiyi has committed and signed with Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. He will have one year of eligibility remaining in Boulder.
The Buffaloes are coming off of a season in which they narrowly missed out on the Big 12 Championship Game with a loss to Kansas. One of the main issues with the Buffaloes this season was their inability to protect the quarterback, coming in at No. 123 out of 133 teams in the nation in sacks allowed with 39.
Their hope, is that Ogunbiyi can help fix that.
The 6-foot-4, 330-pound Kempner (TX) native played in three games this season vs. McNeese, Missouri and New Mexico State. Ogunbiyi had been with the Aggies since 2020, making his program debut vs. South Carolina, and earning the team's most improved offensive player award.
He would go on to play in eight games with four starts in 2021, ending the year as a starter. In 2022, He started in four of his six appearances before having his season cut short due to injury. In 2023, Ogunbiyi played in five games, including the Texas Bowl.
Ogunbiyi came to College Station as a consensus four-star recruit, in the 2020 class, ranking as the No. 9 offensive guard and No. 34 player in Texas per the 247 Composite ranking.
He was part of an Aggies offensive line class that included tackle Chris Morris, guards Josh Bankhead and Smart Chibuzo, and center Jordan Jefferson.
