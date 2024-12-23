Former 5-Star Georgia Bulldogs EDGE Transfer Commits to Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies have hit multiple home runs via the NCAA Transfer Portal, signing numerous difference makers for the 2025 season.
On Monday, they added another one to the list.
According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, former five-star talent and Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Samuel M'Pemba has committed to the Texas A&M Aggies.
He is now the second defensive end to join the program via the portal, joining Colorado transfer Dayon Hayes who committed last week.
M'Pemba, a St. Louis native, spent his first two seasons with Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, and will now be calling College Station his new home. He will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Aggies.
M'Pemba played in 11 games as a true freshman during the 2023 season, tallying six tackles during the year. He made four appearances this year for the Bulldogs, but was unable to record any stats during the season.
A former five-star prospect out of IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL), M'Pemba will have three years of collegiate eligibility remaining as Texas A&M is his first reported visit for the defensive end. He ranked as the No. 10 player in the country, No. 2 defensive end and No. 3 player in the state of Missouri coming of out high school.
As a transfer, M'Pemba ranked as the No. 284 player in the country and the No. 27 available edge rusher, per the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking.
The visit comes after an already successful haul this month working the transfer portal from head coach Mike Elko, which saw him pick up impact players such as Texas Tech wide receiver Micah Hudson, Mississippi State receiver Mario Craver, and Georgia corner Julian Humphrey, among others.
The Aggies now have eight total commitments via the Portal, and don't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
