Florida Gators Transfer Commits to Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies continue to add SEC experience to their roster via the transfer portal ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas A&M has landed a commitment from Florida Gators edge rusher T.J. Searcy. With two years of eligibility remaining, he is now the ninth portal commit for the Aggies since the window opened earlier this month.
Searcy was originally a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class out of Upson-Lee High School in Thomaston, GA. He received offers from programs like Georgia, Michigan, Indiana, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Clemson, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida State and many more before eventually choosing the Gators.
During his time at Florida, Searcy played in 24 games while posting 60 total tackles (29 solo), 7.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He had
Searcy joins cornerback Julian Humphrey (Georgia), quarterback Jacob Zeno (UAB), receivers Micah Hudson (Texas Tech) and Mario Craver (Mississippi State), tight ends Micah Riley (Auburn) and Nate Boerkircher (Nebraska) and edge rushers Sam M'Pemba (Georgia) and Dayon Hayes (Colorado) as the transfers that have committed to Texas A&M since the portal opened.
On the flip side, the Aggies have lost quarterbacks Conner Weigman and Jaylen Henderson, receivers Cyrus Allen, Micah Tease and Jacob Bostick, offensive linemen Aki Ogunbiyi, Kam Dewberry, TJ Shanahan and Hunter Erb, defensive linemen Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and Samu Taumanupepe, edge rushers Enai White, Josh Celiscar and Malick Sylla, linebackers Martrell Harris and Chantz Johnson, defensive backs Kevin Longstreet and Donovan Saunders and punter Keegan Andrews to the portal.
Texas A&M and USC will kick off from the Las Vegas Bowl on Friday.
