Baseball's Penultimate Power Rankings Do Not Change Much from Last Week

Disclaimer: The rankings below are for the games played through Sunday, May 11. Games played since Sunday will be reflected in next week’s Power Rankings.
As the final weekend of the regular season is underway, our penultimate Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings didn't change too much from last week. At this point in the season, most teams have locked up their positions, though there continues to be a very tight bottleneck towards the top.
The West Virginia Mountaineers (40-10, 19-6) once again find themselves in first place, a position they have been in for most of the season. However, right behind them are three teams - Arizona State (34-18, 18-9), Kansas (39-14, 17-10), and TCU (35-16, 17-10)- battling for the position. This week, ASU squeaked by to hold onto the No. 2 spot. Kansas and TCU are tied at No. 3, but only one total point separates the three teams.
We have gathered a group of about 20 to vote on these Power Rankings each week. The group consists of many of the staff here at TCU Horned Frogs On SI, plus fans representing many of the teams in the Big 12. After each weekend, the group submits their votes, 1-14. Their votes are tabulated, and the results are provided below.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2025 Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings – Week 14 (Week of May 12)
Here are our Week 14 (Week 10 of conference play) Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists and fans.
Power Rankings Highlights
- West Virginia remains the No. 1 team. For the fourth-straight week, no other team received first-place votes.
- Utah remained at No. 14 again this week.
- BYU and Texas Tech, once again, also received last-place votes.
- Ten teams remained in the same position they appeared in last week: Arizona State (#2), Baylor (#9), BYU (#13), Houston (#10), Kansas State (#6), Oklahoma State (#8), Texas Tech (#11), UCF (#12), Utah (#14), and West Virginia (#1).
- Arizona had the biggest move of the week, moving down three spots to No. 5.
- The only other teams to move from their position last week were Cincinnati (-1), Kansas (+2), and TCU (+1).
- Kansas State fluctuated the most (6 spots) between its highest and lowest rankings. Texas Tech was next, with a fluctuation of five spots between its highest and lowest rankings.
- Once again, West Virginia had the smallest fluctuation of spots (0) between its highest and lowest rankings.
(Team records are as of 5/11/25; games since then were not considered when voters made their selection.)
14. Utah (20-26, 7-20)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking this week: #12
Lowest Ranking this week: #14
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Beat Arizona 2-1; series played in Tucson.
13. BYU (24-25, 8-19)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking this week: #12
Lowest Ranking this week: #14
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Lost to Kansas 1-2; series played in Lawrence.
12. UCF (27-24, 8-19)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking this week: #10
Lowest Ranking this week: #12
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Beat Texas Tech 2-1; series played in Lubbock.
11. Texas Tech (18-30, 12-15)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking this week: #9
Lowest Ranking this week: #14
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Lost to UCF 1-2; series played in Lubbock.
10. Houston (28-22, 11-15)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking this week: #8
Lowest Ranking this week: #12
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Lost to Arizona State 1-2; series played in Phoenix.
9. Baylor (31-20, 11-16)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking this week: #7
Lowest Ranking this week: #11
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Lost to Oklahoma State 1-2; series played in Waco.
8. Oklahoma State (24-22, 12-12)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking this week: #7
Lowest Ranking this week: #11
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Beat Baylor 2-1; series played in Waco.
7. Cincinnati (29-22, 14-13)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6 (tie)
Highest Ranking this week: #6
Lowest Ranking this week: #8
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Lost to TCU 1-2; series played in Fort Worth.
6. Kansas State (30-21, 16-11)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6 (tie)
Highest Ranking this week: #3
Lowest Ranking this week: #9
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Beat West Virginia 2-1; series played in Manhattan.
5. Arizona (34-17, 16-11)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2 (tie)
Highest Ranking this week: #3
Lowest Ranking this week: #6
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Lost to Utah 1-2; series played in Tucson.
3 (tie). TCU (35-16, 17-10)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 4
Highest Ranking this week: #2
Lowest Ranking this week: #5
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Beat Cincinnati 2-1; series played in Fort Worth.
3 (tie). Kansas (39-14, 17-10)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking this week: #2
Lowest Ranking this week: #5
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Beat BYU 2-1; series played in Lawrence.
2. Arizona State (34-18, 18-9)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2 (tie)
Highest Ranking this week: #2
Lowest Ranking this week: #5
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Beat Houston 2-1; series played in Phoenix.
1. West Virginia (40-10, 19-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking this week: #1
Lowest Ranking this week: #1
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Lost to Kansas State 1-2; series played in Manhattan.
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
