College World Series: Latest Projections Have TCU Hosting Regional

The regular season of college baseball is behind us. This week, all conference tournaments take place, giving some teams one more chance to jockey for their best postseason positioning. Next Monday, May 30, the NCAA will announce the field of 64 for the tournament, including Regional hosts and prospective Super Regionals hosts.

D1Baseball.com, one of the leading sources of college baseball information, scores, and more, has updated its projections for the postseason tournament. D1Baseball has six of the nine teams in the Big 12 making the postseason.

With TCU now the outright champions of the Big 12’s regular season, the Horned Frogs are projected to host a Regional once again. This comes with good news and bad news. Sure, it’s great to play at home and among your fans. But the best part of this is it takes the Frogs away from playing a Regional in College Station against former skipper Jim Schlossnagle. A&M is one of the hottest teams in the nation right now, and for the last few weeks, all of the projections had TCU being the No. 2 seed in the College Station Regional. However, the bad news with this new projection is that the No. 2 seed in the Fort Worth Regional is Dallas Baptist – the team that won the Fort Worth Regional last year and beat TCU twice this season already.

TCU is the projected No. 14 seed, which means they would play the Super Regional against No. 3 Stanford if both teams won their Regionals. The only other Big 12 school projected to host a Regional is Oklahoma State.

In addition to the Big 12 schools, these projections have four of TCU’s non-conference opponents in the mix.

Here are some of the projections from D1Baseball.com as of May 22:

Big 12 Schools

Oklahoma State – Projected No. 14 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Stillwater. Their potential Super Regional would be in Blacksburg against No. 2 Virginia Tech

– Projected No. 14 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Stillwater. Their potential Super Regional would be in Blacksburg against No. 2 Virginia Tech Oklahoma – Projected No. 2 seed in the Charlottesville Regional.

– Projected No. 2 seed in the Charlottesville Regional. TCU – Projected No. 14 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Fort Worth along with DBU, Texas State, and McNeese State.

– Projected No. 14 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Fort Worth along with DBU, Texas State, and McNeese State. Texas – Projected No. 2 seed in the College Station Regional, where Frogs fans say, “Better you than us! Good luck!”

– Projected No. 2 seed in the College Station Regional, where Frogs fans say, “Better you than us! Good luck!” Texas Tech – Projected No. 2 seed in the College Park Regional where they would potentially face No. 6 Maryland.

– Projected No. 2 seed in the College Park Regional where they would potentially face No. 6 Maryland. West Virginia – Projected No. 3 seed in the Blacksburg Regional. If they were to win that Regional, they could possibly have a rematch in Stillwater with OSU.

TCU Non-Conference Opponents

Army – Projected No. 4 seed in the College Station Regional.

– Projected No. 4 seed in the College Station Regional. Dallas Baptist – Projected No. 2 seed in the Fort Worth Regional.

– Projected No. 2 seed in the Fort Worth Regional. Florida State – Projected No. 3 seed in the Auburn Regional.

– Projected No. 3 seed in the Auburn Regional. Louisville – Projected No. 7 national seed and host of the Louisville Regional and potentially a Super Regional versus the winner of the Auburn Regional.

– Projected No. 7 national seed and host of the Louisville Regional and potentially a Super Regional versus the winner of the Auburn Regional. UTSA - Projected No. 3 seed in the College Station Regional

Regional Tournament Hosts: The Top 16

Knoxville Regional (Tennessee) Blacksburg Regional (Virginia Tech) Stanford Regional (Stanford) Corvallis Regional (Oregon State) Coral Gables Regional (Miami) College Park Regional (Maryland) Louisville Regional (Louisville) College Station Regional (Texas A&M) Hattiesburg Regional (Southern Miss) Auburn Regional (Auburn) Charlottesville Regional (Virginia) South Bend Regional (Notre Dame) Eugene Regional (Oregon) Fort Worth Regional (TCU) Stillwater Regional (Oklahoma State) Statesboro Regional (Georgia Southern)

College World Series Brackets

Assuming every host team wins their Regional (they won’t) and the bottom eight regional hosts all go on the road to play the Super Regional at the top eight teams, and assuming the top eight national seeds all win the Supers (they won’t), here’s how the brackets would be in Omaha:

Bracket One

(1) Tennessee

(4) Oregon State

(5) Miami

(8) Texas A&M

Bracket Two

(2) Virginia Tech

(3) Stanford

(6) Maryland

(7) Louisville

Look for some storylines from the conference tournaments that could change these projections. We will know in seven days what the NCAA postseason will look like.

