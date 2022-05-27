College World Series: New Projections After Results From Conference Tournaments

Conference tournaments are in full swing this weekend. For some teams like Tennessee, they are locked into their postseason positioning. Other schools, such as Texas, are benefiting from wins in the conference tournaments. The Longhorns have moved up and are now projected to host a Regional. Teams like Louisville are paying the price for their lack of wins in the conference tournament. The Cardinals went 0-2 in the ACC tourney and are now a lower national seed – they will host a Regional but most likely not a Super.

D1Baseball.com, one of the leading sources of college baseball information, scores, and more, has updated its projections for the postseason tournament. D1Baseball has six of the nine teams in the Big 12 making the postseason. And as they did earlier this week, two Big 12 schools are hosting a Regional. However, those Regionals will be in Fort Worth and Austin, not Stillwater.

TCU is the projected No. 13 seed, one spot higher than their projection earlier this week. This means they would play the Super Regional against No. 4 Oregon State if both teams won their Regionals.

In addition to the Big 12 schools, these projections have five of TCU’s non-conference opponents in the mix.

Here are some of the projections from D1Baseball.com as of May 27:

Big 12 Schools

Oklahoma State – Projected No. 2 seed in Louisville Regional.

– Projected No. 2 seed in Louisville Regional. Oklahoma – Projected No. 2 seed in the College Station Regional. Frogs fans will be glad if TCU can avoid a College Station Regional. Oklahoma has been the surprise team in the Big 12 this season and could pull off the upset over A&M. The winner of the College Station Regional will be paired with the winner of the Austin Regional, so lots of potential storylines there. However, if OU wins the Big 12 Tournament, look for even more shake-up, possibly moving OU into a Regional host spot.

– Projected No. 2 seed in the College Station Regional. Frogs fans will be glad if TCU can avoid a College Station Regional. Oklahoma has been the surprise team in the Big 12 this season and could pull off the upset over A&M. The winner of the College Station Regional will be paired with the winner of the Austin Regional, so lots of potential storylines there. However, if OU wins the Big 12 Tournament, look for even more shake-up, possibly moving OU into a Regional host spot. TCU – Projected No. 13 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Fort Worth along with DBU, Texas State, and UNLV.

– Projected No. 13 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Fort Worth along with DBU, Texas State, and UNLV. Texas – Projected No. 11 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Austin with Arkansas, Arizona, and Oral Roberts. And if they win this, they will play the winner of the College Station Regional. If that’s A&M, Texas will play the Super there. If OU wins, look for a Big 12 vs. Big 12 rematch in Austin.

– Projected No. 11 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Austin with Arkansas, Arizona, and Oral Roberts. And if they win this, they will play the winner of the College Station Regional. If that’s A&M, Texas will play the Super there. If OU wins, look for a Big 12 vs. Big 12 rematch in Austin. Texas Tech – Projected No. 2 seed in the Baton Rouge Regional where they would potentially face No. 15 LSU.

– Projected No. 2 seed in the Baton Rouge Regional where they would potentially face No. 15 LSU. West Virginia – Projected No. 3 seed in the Knoxville Regional, home to the hottest team in college baseball this season.

TCU Non-Conference Opponents

Army – Projected No. 4 seed in the College Station Regional.

– Projected No. 4 seed in the College Station Regional. Dallas Baptist – Projected No. 2 seed in the Fort Worth Regional.

– Projected No. 2 seed in the Fort Worth Regional. Florida State – Projected No. 3 seed in the Auburn Regional.

– Projected No. 3 seed in the Auburn Regional. Louisville – Projected No. 11 national seed and host of the Louisville Regional.

– Projected No. 11 national seed and host of the Louisville Regional. UTSA – Projected No. 3-seed in the College Station Regional.

Regional Tournament Hosts: The Top 16

Knoxville Regional (Tennessee) Blacksburg Regional (Virginia Tech) Stanford Regional (Stanford) Corvallis Regional (Oregon State) College Park Regional (Maryland) College Station Regional (Texas A&M) Coral Gables Regional (Miami) Hattiesburg Regional (Southern Miss) South Bend Regional (Notre Dame) Louisville Regional (Louisville) Austin Regional (Texas) Greenville Regional (East Carolina) Fort Worth Regional (TCU) Auburn Regional (Auburn) Baton Rouge Regional (LSU) Statesboro Regional (Georgia Southern)

College World Series Brackets

Assuming every host team wins their Regional (they won’t) and the bottom eight regional hosts all go on the road to play the Super Regional at the top eight teams, and assuming the top eight national seeds all win the Supers (they won’t), here’s how the brackets would be in Omaha:

Bracket One

(1) Tennessee

(4) Oregon State

(5) Maryland

(8) Southern Miss

Bracket Two

(2) Virginia Tech

(3) Stanford

(6) Texas A&M

(7) Miami

Look for even more storylines from the final three days of the conference tournaments that could change these projections. We will know on Monday days what the NCAA postseason will look like.

