College Football Tour visits North Carolina and Kenan Stadium
Editor's Note: Are you headed to Chapel Hill for TCU's 2025 opener? Here's what to expect from a game day experience at Kenan Experience. Andrew Bauhs of College Football Tour is a college football superfan. He is on a journey to attend a game at all 134 FBS stadiums. He desires to have an immersive experience so he can tell the stories of the traditions, rivalries, mascots, bands, and fans that make each venue unique.
In the Tar Heel State, a light blue is typically associated with basketball orange. Autumn Saturdays at Kenan Stadium disrupt that expectation. North Carolina’s spirited gameday atmosphere translates nicely from the hardwood to the gridiron. The campus-wide dominance of their trademark Carolina blue provides strong evidence of the fervent nature of these fans. In short, North Carolina is also a football school.
Located in Chapel Hill, the University of North Carolina’s campus features a vibrant southern charm. The epicenter is Franklin Street, where fans stroll in and out of cafes, shops, and bars. Engaging with fellow Tar Heels along this popular thoroughfare is a favorite gameday ritual. Franklin Street outlines the north part of campus, which welcomes you with tree-laden surroundings and a historic architectural backdrop.
Among the tree canopies lies the Old Well. This historic landmark used to be the campus’s main source of water in the late nineteenth century. Today, it is replaced by a water fountain that brings good luck to those who drink from it. This spot also marks the beginning of the Old Well Walk. The team buses drop the Tar Heels off and they are greeted by a flurry of fans lining up to cheer them on as they move toward Kenan Stadium. The Marching Tar Heels, spirit squad, and Rameses the mascot add to the flavor of gameday. The live version of Rameses can be spotted around campus and on the football sidelines. This strikingly handsome ram with its Carolina blue painted horns stirs up spirit in Tar Heel hearts.
Situated near the stadium lies the Morehead-Patterson Bell Tower. Standing 172 feet tall, fans have ascended and descended its 128 steps since its dedication in 1931. From the top of this landmark, views of the stadium and surrounding campus provide an appreciation for UNC’s beauty. This structure is steeped with tradition, and for students, alumni, and visiting fans, the gameday climb is a rite of passage.
All the beauty and pageantry of North Carolina gamedays flow into Kenan Stadium as kickoff nears. Trees frame the stadium, punctuated by the famed bell tower. The energy rattles the stands from “I’m A Tar Heel Born” being blasted from the band to the unified exclamation of “TAR!” “HEELS!” Chapel Hill brings a little bit of everything to a Saturday in the fall. It’s a brilliant blend of all the traditional aspects that make college football exceptional.
