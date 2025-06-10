Franco and Strosnider Earn Freshman All-American Honors
In the past few years, and especially recently, TCU Baseball has become known for its talented freshmen classes. In 2023, Anthony Silva, Karson Bowen, Ben Abeldt, and Kole Klecker led the Frogs to their sixth appearance in Omaha for the CWS. In 2024, the freshman class was highlighted by outfielders Chase Brunson and Sam Myers, who set the pace for the Horned Frogs at the plate.
Kirk Saarloos and his coaching staff once again struck gold with their freshman class in 2025 with Sawyer Strosnider and Noah Franco, who both earned Freshman All-American Honors early this week from the NCBWA.
Strosnider earned a First-team accolade with his impressive showing on offense this season hitting .350 with 77 hits, 13 doubles, 10 triples, and 13 homeruns. The right fielder was electric on the basepaths as well as he reached double digit stolen bases on the season with 10.
Franco, the two-way player from Downey, California, was a force to be reckoned with in the TCU lineup as he mashed 16 doubles and 10 homeruns, batting .313 on the season. In his limited time on the mound, the lefty accumulated 12.1 IP with 18 strikeouts, while holding opponents to a .245 AVG. Franco's time on the mound was interrupted when he took over the starting role in right field after Strosnider's mid-season injury.
Not only did Frogball's dynamic duo earn Freshman All-American honors, but they also earned other accolades in their first season in Fort Worth.
Strosnider set college baseball on fire by earning the following awards in 2025:
-Big 12 Freshman of the Year
-First Team All-Conference
-Big 12 All-Freshman Team
-Big 12 All-Tournament Squad
-NCAA Corvallis All-Regional Team
Franco's work was recognized by the Big 12 as he earned the following in conference play:
-First-Team All-Conference Performer
-Big 12 All-Freshman Team
-Big 12 All-Tournament Squad
Since taking a position with TCU Baseball in 2013, Kirk Saarloos and his recruiting ability have been a force in college baseball recruiting with 20 Freshman All-American Accolades over the last 12 years. With him now being the head coach, one can assume that the high level of recruiting for TCU baseball is here to stay.
