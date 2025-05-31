Know Your Foe: Oregon State Baseball Players to Watch
Potential Starters:
#36 Nelson Keljo
Junior Left-handed pitcher from Portland, Oregon
Nelson Keljo has become a key piece for the Beavers, evolving from a bullpen arm into one of their most trusted and utilized pitchers. Whether he's starting or closing, Keljo consistently delivers in high-leverage situations. While he may not always go deep into games, he’s effective at setting the tone early and giving his team a strong start.
Keljo features a three-pitch arsenal, led by a fastball that sits in the mid-90s with late arm-side run, making it tough for hitters to square up and often forcing batters to chase. His slider shows a sharp two-plane break, and his changeup has become a weapon against right-handed hitters with its late fade and deception. If Keljo gets the start, TCU will need to show patience at the plate and work deep into counts to drive up his pitch count and force an early exit.
#30 Dax Whitney
Freshman Right-handed pitcher from Blackfoot, Idaho
Dax Whitney has made an immediate impact at Oregon State, quickly backing up the hype that came with being named the 2024 Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year. The freshman right-hander is highly talented and already pitching with the physicality of a veteran.
He works with a four-pitch mix: a fastball that sits in the low 90s, a sharp 12–6 curveball with significant drop, a shorter slider with cutting action that contrasts well with his curve, and a developing changeup that’s especially effective against left-handed hitters.
While Whitney has the tools to succeed, it would be a bold move for Oregon State to throw a freshman into the biggest game of their season. If he gets the start, TCU must look to capitalize on his inexperience and work deep counts, pressuring him early, and forcing him into uncomfortable spots to create opportunities for mistakes.
Potential Starting Options
#24 Ethan Kleinschmit
Sophomore Left-handed pitcher from Mount Angel, Oregon
Ethan Kleinschmit has developed into a steady and reliable starter for the Beavers this season. The left-hander has given Oregon State quality innings and has become a trusted part of their rotation. Kleinschmit features a three-pitch mix: a fastball that sits in the low 90s with solid arm-side run, a sweeping slurve that blends characteristics of both a curveball and a slider, and a changeup that he uses effectively to disrupt timing and keep hitters off balance.
If Kleinschmit gets the start, TCU will need to attack his fastball early in counts and stay disciplined against his off-speed pitches, which can be very deceptive. Patience and pitch recognition will be key to getting to him.
ERA
Wins-Loses
Strikeouts
Appearances
Nelson Keljo
3.86
3-2
52
13
Dax Whitney
3.86
5-3
89
14
Ethan Kleinschmit
3.84
7-3
89
14
Potential Starting Lineup:
RF: Eaaston Talt .273 BA, 52 R, 47 H
SS: Aiva Arquette .346 BA, 60 R, 72 H
LF: Gavin Turley .337 BA, 48 R, 69 H
C: Wilson Weber .332 BA, 38 R, 61 H
2B: AJ Singer .319 BA, 29 R, 61 H
CF: Canon Reeder .316 BA, 32 R, 48 H
3B: Trent Caraway .256 BA, 40 R, 54 H
DH: Jacob Kreig .234 BA, 35 R, 40 H
1B: Tyce Peterson .248 BA, 30 R, 31 H
Potential Bullpen Pitchers:
Eric Segura: IP: 51.1.0, H: 43, R: 33 ER: 27, BB: 30, SO: 69, HR: 4, ERA: 4.73
Kellen Oakes: IP: 30.0, H: 26, R: 19, ER: 14, BB: 16, SO: 40, HR: 3, ERA: 4.20
Wyatt Queen: IP: 40.0, H: 28, R: 15, ER: 15, BB: 15, SO: 50, HR: 7, ERA: 3.38
Joey Mundt: IP: 13.2 H: 11, R: 10, ER: 9, BB: 12, SO: 22, HR: 0, ERA: 5.93
Tanner Douglas: IP: 13.0, H: 21, R: 20, ER: 20, BB: 9, SO: 20, HR: 2, ERA: 13.85
Zach Kmatz: IP: 20.0 H: 23, R: 11, ER: 10, BB: 7, SO: 19, HR: 2, ERA: 4.50
Game is Saturday, May 31st at 2 pm CT. It can be seen on ESPN+ or heard on 88.7 KTCU FM.