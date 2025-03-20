Know Your Foe: Texas Tech Baseball Players to Watch
Likely Starting Pitching Rotation:
Friday- #48 Mac Heuer
Sophomore Right-handed pitcher from Greensboro, Georgia
Mac Heuer, standing at 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, has been the Red Raiders' top starting pitcher this season. He leads Texas Tech in both innings pitched and total strikeouts, serving as a bright spot in an otherwise struggling pitching staff. Despite holding a 5.45 ERA, Heuer’s power and durability make him a key figure on the mound. Heuer features a three-pitch mix: a fastball, curveball, and slider.
His fastball has impressive velocity, sitting between 92-97 mph, while his curveball has a sharp downward break at 78-82 mph. The significant velocity gap between his fastball and offspeed offerings can disrupt hitters' timing, making patience at the plate crucial. However, Heuer has shown occasional struggles with command, giving TCU an opportunity to capitalize by working deep counts and pressuring him early in the game.
Saturday- #14 Tyler Boudreau
Junior Right-handed pitcher from Sylvan Lake, Alberta
Tyler Boudreau, likely to start on Saturday, stands at 6-foot-1 and 169 pounds. While he has experienced some ups and downs this season, he has also demonstrated the ability to pitch deep into games. His mix of fastballs and off-speed pitches keeps hitters off balance, making him a tough pitcher to face when he finds his rhythm. Boudreau does a solid job of limiting home runs and extra-base hits, but he does allow a fair number of base runners. For TCU, the key will be attacking him early before he settles in and gains momentum on the mound.
Sunday- #34 Zane Petty
Junior Right-handed pitcher from Corsicana, Texas
The 6-foot-1 right-hander is expected to start Sunday for the Red Raiders. He has been a steady presence in Texas Tech’s rotation for quite some time. Petty has proven he has the tools to be a solid starter. He features a strong pitch mix, highlighted by a fastball that touches 94 mph and a sharp 11-5 breaking curveball that can be difficult to hit when he’s in command. However, he has been prone to giving up home runs this season, making it crucial for TCU to capitalize on any misplaced pitches.
ERA
Wins
Loses
Appearances
Mac Heuer
5.48
1
1
5
Tyler Boudreau
6.23
1
0
5
Zane Petty
4.15
0
1
5
Potential Starting Lineup:
CF: Kyeler Thompson .279 BA, 17 R, 19 H
RF: Damian Bravo .324 BA, 17 R, 24 H
1B Robin Villeneuve: .417 BA, 20 R, 25 H
LF: Logan Hughes .279 BA, 9 R, 19 H
C: Dylan Maxcey .333 BA, 6 R, 17 H
DH: Davis Rivers .222 BA, 6 R, 10 H
SS: TJ Pompey .393 BA, 16 R, 24 H
3B: Garet Boehm .208 BA, 4 R, 5 H
2B: Tracer Lopez .262 BA, 11 R, 17 H
Likely Bullpen Pitchers:
Parker Hutyra: IP: 10.1, H: 12, R: 7 ER: 7, BB: 4, SO: 7, HR: 0, ERA: 6.10
Jack Cebert: IP: 15.1, H: 17, R: 11, ER: 8, BB: 6, SO: 20, HR: 2, ERA: 4.70
Logan Bevis: IP: 9.1, H: 5, R: 2, ER: 1, BB: 4, SO: 7, HR: 0, ERA: .96
Trendan Parish: IP: 7.2, H: 19, R: 19, ER: 16, BB: 6, SO: 12, HR: 2, ERA: 18.78
Zach Crotchfelt: IP: 10.1, H: 12, R: 7, ER: 7, BB: 4, SO: 7, HR: 0, ERA: 6.10
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.