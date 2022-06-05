Skip to main content
NCAA Baseball Tournament: Saturday Results

First eliminations occurred Saturday; Sunday afternoon brings more elimination games.

The Road to Omaha is underway. Sixty-four teams started the weekend. By Monday, that number will be down to 16. The Regionals continue today and tomorrow. Most Regionals eliminated one team on Saturday and have another elimination game set for Sunday afternoon. The regional round is a double-elimination tournament, and the winner advances to the Super Regional round.

This weekend, there have been some crazy scores, with many teams getting double-digit runs and several of those reaching 20+. On Saturday afternoon, TCU avoided elimination with a 3-1 win over Oral Roberts. The Frogs play Louisiana again Sunday afternoon, hoping to get a matchup with Texas A&M on Sunday evening in the College Station Regional.

It was not a good day to be a national seed hosting a Regional, as seven of them lost their winner’s bracket game and now must play through the loser’s bracket to win their own Regionals. Those seven teams were No. 2 Stanford, No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 11 Southern Miss, No. 12 Louisville, No. 13 Florida, and No. 15 Maryland.

Here are the results of Saturday’s games:

Knoxville Regional

Georgia Tech 13 – Alabama State 4 (Alabama State eliminated)

#1 Tennessee 12 – Campbell 7

Statesboro Regional

#16 Georgia Southern 8 – UNC Greensboro 0 (First-round match)

Texas Tech 2 – UNC Greensboro 0 (UNC Greensboro eliminated)

Notre Dame 6 – Georgia Southern 4

Austin Regional

Air Force 5 - Dallas Baptist 1 (DBU eliminated)

#9 Texas 5 – Louisiana Tech 2

Greenville Regional

Coastal Carolina 10 – Coppin State 8 (Coppin State eliminated)

#8 East Carolina 4 - Virginia 2

College Station Regional

TCU 3 – Oral Roberts 1 (ORU eliminated)

#5 Texas A&M 9 -Louisiana 6

Louisville Regional

Oregon 18 – SE Missouri State 6 (SE Missouri State eliminated)

Michigan 7 - #12 Louisville 3

Gainesville Regional

Central Michigan 3 – Liberty 2 (Liberty eliminated)

Oklahoma 9 - #13 Florida 4

Blacksburg Regional

Gonzaga 11– Wright State 9 (Wright State eliminated)

#4 Virginia Tech 24 - Columbia 4

Stanford Regional

UC Santa Barbara 9 – Binghamton 4 (Binghamton eliminated)

Texas State 5 - #2 Stanford 2

College Park Regional

Wake Forest 10 – Long Island 4 (LIU eliminated)

UConn 10 – #15 Maryland 5

Chapel Hill Regional

Georgia 24– Hofstra 1 (Hofstra eliminated)

VCU 4 - #10 North Carolina 3

Stillwater Regional

Missouri State 8 – Grand Canyon 7 (GCU eliminated)

Arkansas 20 - #7 Oklahoma State 12

Coral Gables Regional

These were both first-round games as this Regional was pushed to Saturday-Monday due to Tropical Storm Alex.

#6 Miami 11 – Canisius 6

Ole Miss 7 - Arizona 4

Hattiesburg Regional

Kennesaw State 9 - Army 8 (Army eliminated)

LSU 7 – #11 Southern Miss 6

Auburn Regional

UCLA 16– SE Louisiana 2 (SE Louisiana eliminated)

#14 Auburn 21 – Florida State 7

Corvallis Regional

Vanderbilt 21– New Mexico State 1 (NMSU eliminated)

#3 Oregon State 12 – San Diego 3

