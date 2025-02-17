TCU Baseball: Frogs Explode For A 13-5 Win Over Toreros
TCU Baseball has started the 2025 season 3-0 following an offensive explosion that led to a 13-5 win over the University of San Diego Toreros on Sunday.
Following an extra-innings comeback win on Friday, the Frogs offense flexed its muscles in a 9-2 win on Saturday. That same TCU magic continued into Sunday when the Frogs unleashed for 13 runs off the back of a tremendous outing from freshman pitcher Trever Baumler.
The righty out of Urbandale, Iowa tossed five strong innings, allowing three runs (two earned) off five hits and a walk while striking out five Toreros. Baumler was efficient to say the least. He threw 28 pitches through the first three innings and tossed 48 of 67 pitches for a strike.
With a strong start from Baumler, the Frogs opened the scoring in the third inning when first baseman Isaac Cadena was plunked with one out. Cadena stole second before advancing to third on a wild pitch by San Diego pitcher Austin Smith. With one out, Chase Brunson scored Cadena with a hard hit sacrifice fly to center field to take a 1-0 lead.
TCU was just getting started. In the fourth inning, the Frogs would score nine runs on seven hits, sending 13 batters to the plate. Karson Bowen led off the fourth with a single before the highly-touted Noah Franco opened his bank account as a Horned Frog. He launched a two-run shot that carombed off the dormitories beyond the wall in right field and gave TCU a 3-0 lead.
The left-hander Smith settled down briefly, striking out Anthony Silva, but he would proceed to load the bases, walking three of the next four batters. A free pass to Sam Myers and Jack Arthur put runners at first and second before the two executed a double-steal to put runners in scoring position. Smith got Preston Gamster out swinging but then allowed a free 90 feet to Cadena.
It was then when Brunson laced a two-run single up the middle, plating Myers and Arthur to extend TCU’s lead to 5-0.
In the following at-bat, Cole Cramer singled a pitch through the infield to score Cadena before Bowen smashed a two-run triple out over the head of Aden Howard in center field, giving the Frogs an 8-0 lead.
With Bowen reaching for the third time in as many at-bats, Franco dug back into the batter’s box. This time he tattooed a pitch and took it for a ride of over 450 feet. For reference, the baseball landed atop the roof of the dormitories in right field which has a marker of 452 feet.
That capped off what was a nine-run, fourth inning in which the Frogs took a commanding 10-0 lead.
San Diego scored two in the home half of the fourth and one in each the fifth, seventh and ninth innings.
TCU extended their lead to 11-3 in the seventh when Cadena said bye-bye-baseball for the second time this season. This time it was a two-run blast for the sophomore transfer from Ohio State University, who has started this season 4-for-12 with two home runs and four RBIs.
The Frogs tacked on one more in the eighth inning when Franco drew a leadoff walk. The freshman advanced to second base via a wild pitch, moved to third on a ground out by Myers, and touched home on yet another wild pitch.
TCU plated 13 runs on 13 hits, clinching a series win over the San Diego Toreros. It was a phenomenal day at the plate for the Frogs as well on the mound. Trever Baumler earned his first win in college baseball as Mason Bixby, Nate Stern and Kaden Smith allowed just two runs (one earned) on three hits and struck out six in the final four innings.
The Frogs now improve to 3-0 on the season and will send out freshman right-hander Zack James on Monday when TCU goes for the sweep. TCU will face former Horned Frog and nephew of hitting coach Bill Mosiello, Andrew Mosiello. The game will be televised on ESPN+ with the radio broadcast available at KTCU on 88.7 FM The Choice.
Postgame Interview with Head Coach Kirk Saarloos
