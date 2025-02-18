TCU Baseball: Horned Frogs Stay Perfect With 7-6 Win Over San Diego
TCU baseball completed its opening weekend sweep with a come-from-behind 7-6 victory over San Diego on Monday afternoon. The Horned Frogs moved to 4-0 behind the three-hit, three-RBI effort from senior first baseman Cole Cramer.
The Washington State transfer got things going quickly, driving in Chase Brunson with an RBI double in the top of the first inning to give TCU an early 1-0 lead. The advantage did not last long, as the Toreros evened up the score with a solo blast from Johnathan Fitz in the bottom of the first. Zack James got the start on the mound for the Horned Frogs but only pitched 2.2 innings and allowed six hits and four runs. In the second inning, San Diego's Aden Howard stole home, and leadoff batter Jack Gurevitch promptly hit a two-run shot to push the Toreros' lead to 4-1.
Horned Frog bats fell silent until a four-run explosion in the top of the fourth inning. Right fielder Sawyer Strosnider got things going with an RBI single, scoring Jack Bell from second base. Isaac Cadena brought home Strosnider with an RBI double, and Brunson cleared the bases with a two-run shot to make it a 5-4 ballgame.
The Toreros tied the ballgame in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a Gurevitch RBI single. The Horned Frogs deployed four relief pitchers after James was pulled early on. Gianluca Shinn, Louis Rodriguez, Mason Brassfield, and Kade Eudy pitched 1.1, 3.0, 1.1, and 0.2 innings, respectively. Shinn and Rodriguez both allowed runs, while Brassfield kept the scoreboard clean and earned the win. Eudy was credited with the save.
In the fifth inning, Cramer struck again, blasting a solo shot over the right field wall to give TCU the 6-5 lead. Jayden Loblinger tied the game up for San Diego in the seventh inning with a RBI single. In the top of the ninth inning, with the score tied at six, Cramer put the Horned Frogs ahead for good with a home run to left field.
Cramer led TCU bats with three RBI with Brunson close behind with two of his own. Both teams finished with 11 hits and one error. The Horned Frogs return to action on Friday in Arlington when they take on Michigan at 3 p.m.
