TCU Faces Michigan, Arkansas, Kansas State In Globe Life College Baseball Series
Following a 4-0 clean sweep to open the 2025 college baseball season, the No. 22 TCU Horned Frogs face a trio of quality opponents this weekend. The Amegy Bank College Baseball Series features the Michigan Wolverines (4-0), No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0), and Big 12 foe Kansas State Wildcats (1-4), plus TCU. It's TCU's lone tournament this regular season and could pave the way for future expectation for the club.
Michigan turned heads Opening Weekend with a clean sweep of a tournament in Puerto Rico – a sweep that included a win over No. 2 Virginia. Arkansas rosters perhaps the most pitching talent of anyone in the country. That staff was on display as the Razorbacks rolled right over Washington State last weekend. Kansas State, though an in-league foe, stumbled to start the year at 1-4. The road doesn't get much easier, as four of K-State's next six foes rank in the top 25.
The Amegy Bank College Baseball Series kicks off Friday at 3 p.m. with TCU vs. Michigan. TCU plays Arkansas on Saturday at 6 p.m. and closes the tournament against Kansas State on Sunday at 3 p.m. Watch the tournament for a fee on Flo Sports or listen on the radio at 88.7 KTCU.
Sizing Up Michigan
Five seasons removed from a College World Series finals appearance, Michigan baseball made waves Opening Weekend. The Wolverines clean swept No. 2 Virginia, Rice, Villanova, and a quality Stetson club. Pitching highlighted the 4-0 effort, allowing seven total runs and blanking Nova altogether. But the bats didn't slack, scoring 19 in that rout and never fewer than five runs in the other efforts.
Six-foot-five sophomore Gavin DeVooght (2-0, 0.00 ERA) fanned nine batters and allowed no runs in 7.1 innings (two appearances). However, TCU will see sophomore righty Dylan Vigue (0-0, 3.38). In his start against Virginia, Vigue allowed a pair of runs in 5.1 innings, giving way to DeVooght, who took the win. Though his strikeout number won't break any records, Vigue doesn't allow great contact, forcing 72% of his UVA batters faced to hit grounders.
Junior infielder Mitch Voit and sophomore DH Cade Ladehoff both hit a pair of home runs last weekend. Voit led the team with six extra base hits and seven RBI – four of which game in the 19-0 blowout over Villanova. Outfielder Jonathan Kim appears to be the toughest out so far, batting .500 with 18 plate appearances.
Caedmon Parker (0-0, 6.23) takes the mound Friday night.
Sizing Up No. 5 Arkansas
Arkansas was a popular preseason College World Series pick and for good reason. In addition to a glut of arm talent on the team, the Razorbacks improved their hitting this season after finishing second-to-last in the SEC in offense last year. That pitching staff held Washington State to exactly two runs apiece in a 4-0 sweep of the Cougars.
Unfortunately for the Frogs, stud Zach Root (1-0, 1.80 ERA) starts on the mound for Arkansas. The East Carolina transfer shoved last Saturday, striking out eight batters while walking one en route to a 14-2 seven-inning blowout win. Parker Coil sets up a number of pitchers to slam the door on wins, but junior Christian Foutch is the dominant closer on the team.
Infielder Brent Iredale led the charge last weekend, hitting two home runs and batting in nine runners. He safely reached base on 10 of 19 plate appearances. But Arkansas' offense doesn't come from one or two superstars at the plate – it's a full team effort. Eight different batters logged three hits and 11 players scored a run.
Tommy LaPour (1-0, 0.00 ERA) opposes Root after a strong first start last weekend.
Sizing Up Kansas State
Kanas State is off to a rough start. K-State dropped its opening game to Washington, 9-2 and dropped two games to Coastal Carolina. A difficult midweek game at North Carolina ended in a 12-9 defeat. Even its lone win was a high-scoring 12-7 decision against Saint Joseph's. Pitching has been irratic and defense almost nonexistent.
Lefty Lincoln Sheffield (0-1, 5.40 ERA) starts on the bump Sunday afternoon against TCU. In his first outing, Sheffield surrendered 10 hits and three runs while stiking out six. K-State lost that contest to Coastal Carolina, 9-2. Due to the inconsistency on the mound, all 16 active pitchers saw action for Kansas State in its first five games. Only one arm, freshman Micah Henson, didn't allow a run.
Infielder Seth Dardar got off to the best start at the plate, notching nine hits in 22 at-bats and driving in three runs. However, with four ranked opponents in its next six games–including No. 5 Arkansas and No. 3 LSU–Kansas State is in a precarious position. There's a possibility (a not-so-farfetched one) where the Wildcats start the year 3-7 or worse. TCU needs to take care of business here.
Freshman Trever Baumler (1-0, 3.60) gets his second start of the seson. He ran up five and allowed a pair of runs in his college debut against San Diego.
The game between TCU and Kansas State is a non-conference game and will not impact the Big 12 standings. The two teams will not meet in conference play in the regular season.
How To Watch TCU Baseball This Weekend
When: Feb. 21 vs. Michigan, 3 p.m. CT | Feb. 22 vs. #5 Arkansas, 6 p.m. | Feb. 23 vs. Kansas State, 3 p.m.
Where: Globe Life Field (Arlington, TX)
TV/Streaming: FloSports (subscription required OR included with D1 Baseball subscription)
Radio: KTCU 88.7 FM, Varsity App
