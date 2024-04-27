Baseball: TCU Dominates in Game 1 vs Kansas State
With only nine conference games left coming off of a brutal Big 12 series loss to Texas, the Frogs needed to figure something out and quickly to make a push to extend their season. While this could've just been a good performance from the hitters, winning the series opener using only 2 pitchers in a shutout definitely helps your chances the rest of the weekend.
The offense grabbed a lead in the 1st inning and quickly ran with it as TCU scored nine times in the first three innings. Kurtis Byrne has RBIs in his first two at-bats, and Logan Maxwell came in clutch with a bases-loaded 2-out single to score an additional two runs in the 2nd inning. Ryder Robinson and Sam Myers both had 3 hits on the night, while 5 other Frogs had multi-hit games. Logan Maxwell and Kurtis Byrne led the team with 3 RBIs a piece.
As for the pitching, it was your typical Payton Tolle start with him having a 5 inning shutout performance. Tolle's finished the night throwing 5 innings, allowing 3 hits, 4 walks, and tallying 7 strikeouts. As to why Tolle had a relatively short performance, head coach Kirk Saarloos believed he had earned a short night since he's had starts with over 100 pitches 3 weeks in a row.
Andrew Mosiello came in relief for Tolle and gave the Frogs exactly what they needed as he threw 4 shutout innings tallying 6 strikeouts in the process. The right-hander teased Kansas State in the 9th inning letting them get runners on the corners with 0 outs, but slammed the door shut with a shallow fly ball and a double play for the final two outs.
TCU Baseball is back in action Saturday for a doubleheader starting at 1:00 p.m. Starters for tomorrow's games have yet to be announced. With the win tonight, TCU moved to 25-15 on the season (9-13 in conference).
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.